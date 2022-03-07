‘Outlander’ season 6 episode 1 video recap: Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger are back in ‘the heart of the storm’ in ‘Echoes’ [WATCH]

“Outlander” fans have waited a staggering 656 days for the return of their favorite show, and its 90-minute premiere episode “Echoes” certainly didn’t disappoint, as the Fraser clan navigate their lives before a looming American Revolution. Watch our “Outlander” Season 6, Episode 1 video recap for “Echoes” above.

Finally, after the longest droughtlander (the fans’ nickname for when the show goes off air for months on end between seasons) yet, the Starz blockbuster fantasy drama premiered its highly anticipated sixth season on Sunday, March 6 across all platforms in the U.S., also airing day and date for the first time on Starzplay in the U.K., and returning “express from the U.S.” on Foxtel in Australia. While fans worldwide are once again captivated by the show’s addictive mix of spectacle, intrigue and romance, Gold Derby is presenting weekly video recaps to break down each episode’s storylines and plot twists. Our ongoing series continues this year with our resident Gold Derby married couple – senior editor Rob Licuria and “Outlander” super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria – dishing the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga.

SEE 10 greatest reasons we love Caitriona Balfe

Last we saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) at the end of Season 5 on May 10, 2020, Claire had returned to Frasers’ Ridge after her brutal assault by the nefarious Brown brothers. Meanwhile, the threat of the Revolutionary War prompted Claire, Jamie, daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger (Richard Rankin) to contemplate what was best for their extended family. Watch Gold Derby’s video recap of the finale, titled “Never My Love,” to relive the highs and lows of that episode.

This sixth season of the series is based on “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth installment in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon’s series of fantasy novels. In season premiere “Echoes” (written by Matthew B. Roberts and directed by Kate Cheeseman), we pick up where Season 5 left off. With war on the horizon, the Frasers continue fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie and Claire are still dealing the devastating impact of Claire’s assault, while reckoning with the arrival at the Ridge of Jamie’s old nemesis Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) with his two adult children, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds).

“’Outlander’ fans, we are back once again for our Gold Derby weekly recaps of our favorite show, the best show on TV around the world,” Rob proclaims as he welcomes Paula back for more “Outlander” fun this season. The pair promise to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners and other awards shows champs

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions