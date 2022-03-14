‘Outlander’ season 6 episode 2 video recap: Claire turns to ether to escape the traumatic events of last season in ‘Allegiance’ [WATCH]

What did you think of “Outlander” Season 6, Episode 2, titled “Allegiance,” which aired Sunday, March 13? Senior editor Rob Licuria and super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of the episode in this second installment of our ongoing video series this season (watch the video recap above). Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis video for Episode 1.

For this second episode, Jamie (Sam Heughan), known as “Bear Killer” by the neighboring Cherokee tribe, struggles with his first request as Indian Agent, while Claire (Caitríona Balfe) begins to turn to ether as a way to deal with her trauma. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) presides over an unusual funeral and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) gives birth to her third child with Fergus (César Domboy). “Allegiance” is written by Steve Kornacki and Alyson Evans and directed by Kate Cheeseman.

“‘Outlander’ fans, we are back once again to talk about Episode 2 of Season 6 of ‘Outlander,’ our favorite show and, of course, one of the best shows on Planet Earth,” Rob declares. “We start to see Claire’s PTSD is obviously heading towards her ether addiction. I think this is going to be a really interesting journey for Claire to have for all of us as the audience to follow it along,” he says, adding that “it’s going to be really interesting. I just want to see how far they’re going to take it. I hope they take it as far as they can!”

“I don’t remember anything about there being any addiction in here,” Paula remarks, pointing to her copy of “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth installment in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon’s series of fantasy novels on which this season is based. “It will be interesting to see where it goes [for her] as a surgeon,” she says. “You know, as a doctor she needs to have her wits about her. How is this going to affect her ability to do that? So far they are currently on the Ridge, and they’re dealing with like, maybe a broken bone here, a cold there, or pneumonia or something. What has me little worried is how is it now going to affect her professionalism, because to Claire, that’s a big thing.”

Stay tuned for our recap of Episode 3 next week.

