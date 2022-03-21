‘Outlander’ season 6 episode 3 video recap: Superstition reigns supreme on Fraser’s Ridge in ‘Temperance’ [WATCH]

What did you think of “Outlander” Season 6, Episode 3, titled “Temperance”, which aired Sunday, March 20 on Starz? Senior editor Rob Licuria and super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of the episode in this third installment of our ongoing video series this season (watch the video recap above).

For this third episode, Roger (Richard Rankin) saves baby Henri-Christian from almost drowning in the river, as Fergus (César Domboy) worries for his new son’s quality of life when he is bullied by superstitious Protestants. Claire (Caitríona Balfe) performs surgery on Tom Christie’s (Mark Lewis Jones) hand without any anesthetic as Jamie (Sam Heughan) stands by to comfort him. “Temperance” is written by Shaina Fewell and directed by Justin Molotnikov.

“This is a really interesting episode, I really liked it,” Rob declares. “I think this probably could be the strongest one of the three so far!” he says.

“I agree with you on that one,” Paula responds, as they take a deep dive into some of the highlights and surprises from the episode.

To cap off their discussion, Rob and Paula introduce a new initiative, by inviting on super-fans of the show that they have connected with on social media. This week, they’re joined by fellow Aussie Dimity Statheos, who talks about what the show means to her, her favorite episode to date, and her thoughts on season 6 so far.

For this sixth season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth installment in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon’s series of fantasy novels. Stay tuned for our recap of Episode 4 next week, and be sure to also check out our recap and analysis videos for the other episodes so far this season:

“Echoes” (Season 6, Episode 1)

“Allegiance” (Season 6, Episode 2)

