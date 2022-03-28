‘Outlander’ season 6 episode 4 video recap: Ian revisits painful memories from his time with the Mohawk in ‘Hour of the Wolf’ [WATCH]

What did you think of “Outlander” Season 6, Episode 4, titled “Hour of the Wolf,” which aired Sunday, March 27 on Starz? Senior editor Rob Licuria and super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of the episode in this fourth installment of our ongoing video series this season (watch the video recap above).

In this fourth episode, while visiting the Cherokee, Ian (John Bell) encounters a man from his past who dredges up painful memories of his time with the Mohawk, as the episode flashes back to his time with the Mohawk before his return to Fraser’s Ridge. “Hour of the Wolf” is written by Luke Schelhaas and directed by Christiana Ebohon-Green.

“You know what, this was my favorite one by far of the four that we have seen to date,” Rob proclaims. “A fantastic episode almost wholly about fleshing out the character of young – well, not so young anymore – Ian played by John Bell and I just loved it,” he says.

“I remember saying when the end credits started rolling,” Paula adds, “I was like, ‘Is that it?’ I wanted more! I was enjoying that episode so much that I wanted more,” she says.

After their in-depth discussion of how the series explores Native American culture, Rob and Paula introduce “Outlander” fan C. Dianne Manning, as part of their new initiative of inviting fans of the show onto their weekly recaps. Dianne shares her insights on what the show means to her, her favorite episode to date, and her thoughts on season 6 so far.

For this sixth season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth installment in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon’s series of fantasy novels. Stay tuned for our recap of Episode 4 next week, and be sure to also check out our recap and analysis videos for the other episodes so far this season:

