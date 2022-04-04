‘Outlander’ season 6 episode 5 video recap: Claire and Jamie are embroiled in rising colonial tensions in ‘Give Me Liberty’ [WATCH]

What did you think of “Outlander” Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Give Me Liberty,” which aired Sunday, April 3 on Starz? Senior editor Rob Licuria and super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of the episode in this fifth installment of our ongoing video series this season (watch the video recap above).

In this fifth episode, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) experience rising tensions in the colonies first-hand when they attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honor of Scottish Jacobite heroine Flora MacDonald (Shauna MacDonald), while Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) overcome a disagreement about their place at the Ridge. “Give Me Liberty” is written by Barbara Stepansky and directed by Christiana Ebohon-Green.

“We have plenty to talk about, least of which is the episode opens on June 1746 Scotland and Bonnie Prince Charlie is being hastily whisked away from the rebellion, wearing a bonnet and a woman’s cloak,” Rob declares. “And I thought he looked fabulous,” he jokes.

“Yeah, I thought was pretty cool, but my question for you is what was your take on the opening credits?” Paula asks. “So, the opening credits have changed, and they were all in Gaelic and I thought they were really nice,” Rob replies, as the two take a deep dive into the myriad events of a plot-heavy episode at the half-way point of the season.

After their in-depth discussion, Rob and Paula introduce “Outlander” fan Stacy Henry, as part of their new initiative of inviting fans of the show onto their weekly recaps. Stacy shares her insights on what the show means to her, her favorite episode to date, and her thoughts on season 6 so far.

For this sixth season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth installment in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon’s series of fantasy novels. Stay tuned for our recap of Episode 6 next week, and be sure to also check out our recap and analysis videos for the other episodes so far this season:

