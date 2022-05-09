‘Outlander’ Season 6, Episodes 7 & 8 video recap: ‘Sticks and Stones’ & ‘I Am Not Alone’ were a satisfying conclusion [WATCH]

What did you think of “Outlander” Season 6, Episode 7 “Sticks and Stones,” which aired Sunday, April 24, and Episode 8 “I Am Not Alone,” which aired Sunday, May 1, on Starz? Senior editor Rob Licuria and super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of the episodes in this eighth and final installment of our ongoing video series this season (watch the video recap above).

In the seventh and penultimate episode, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) tries to overcome her demons as a nefarious rumor begins to spread on the Ridge. In the eighth and final episode, Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and his Committee of Safety arrive to arrest Claire for murder but finding a judge to try their case proves difficult. “Sticks and Stones” is written by Danielle Berrow and directed by Jamie Payne, while “I Am Not Alone” is written by Luke Schelhaas and is also directed by Payne.

“As the saying goes, better late than never,” Rob declares after an unplanned hiatus. “Here we are to prove that theory! It’s been a while, but we are finally here to recap episode 6.07 ‘Sticks and Stones’ and 6.08, the season finale ‘I Am Not Alone,'” he explains. “Before we do a bit of a deep dive into the two episodes I’m going to hand it over to you and you tell me your thoughts on seasons six overall,” he says.

“I really enjoyed it, given the fact that it was filmed during COVID and everything like that, and I really appreciate all the effort everyone went to,” Paula notes. “I just feel like there have been a few questions that have been left unanswered, they were asked, but we didn’t get a conclusion to it and I just would have liked to have had a few more answers,” she confides.

After their in-depth discussion about both episodes, Rob and Paula introduce “Outlander” super-fan Hailey Beaupre as part of their initiative of inviting fans of the show onto their weekly recaps. Hailey shares her insights on what the show means to her, her favorite episode to date, and her thoughts on Season 6.

For this sixth season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth installment in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon’s series of fantasy novels. Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis videos for the other episodes this season:

“Outlander” fan chat with Courtney Williams

