‘Outlander’ Season 6 video chat with Rob Licuria and Reshma Gopaldas: ‘It was one of the strongest seasons since Season 1!’ [WATCH]

Welcome to another droughtlander. Here we are again, when all of us die-hard fans of the best show on TV wait through a seemingly interminable hiatus between seasons. But never fear, dear “Outlander” fans! Gold Derby is here to help satiate your desire for more content. Throughout the lead-up to Season 7 (which, by the way, should drop in early 2023 according to Starz), we will be featuring fun video chats with our favorite “Outlander” super-fans, in which we will discuss the highs and lows of the just-finished sixth season, and also our favorite “Outlander” moments from years gone by.

This week, I chat with journalist/writer and fellow “Outlander” lover Reshma Gopaldas, VP Video for SHE Media (Twitter: @reshingbull) whose writing is featured on SheKnows and StyleCaster (both online publications from the same corporate tent that features Gold Derby, Variety and TV Line) including her weekly show recaps (like this one for the Season 6 finale) and her latest interview with Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Reshma share her insights on what the show means to her, some of her favorite episodes to date, and her thoughts on Season 6. Watch our “Outlander” chat in the video above.

“Before we do anything else — the finale of Season 6 — I’m still getting over it! Tell me everything, what did you think?” I ask with baited breath. “I thought it was amazing, but I can’t take Jamie and Claire being separated again! Is it going to be another 20 years? Because I don’t need to see them when they’re 120, I need to see them like now,” Reshma proclaims, adding with a huge grin, “I thought it was one of the strongest seasons since Season 1!”

Season 6 concluded on a high, as Claire (Balfe) and Jamie (Heughan) faced off against Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and his Committee of Safety, with Brown wrongfully arresting Claire for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds). The fans were over the moon, with critics also loving the season, as it scored a staggering “fresh” rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now that Season 6 is done and dusted, fans are eagerly anticipating a supersized Season 7, which will be 16 episodes, double the number of episodes from Season 6 (which was truncated due to Balfe’s pregnancy and the ongoing pandemic). Production on the fantasy romance saga has already commenced, and is based on “An Echo in the Bone,” the seventh book (out of nine) in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon‘s series of fantasy novels.

