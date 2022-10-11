‘Outlander’ Season 7 announces slew of new and returning cast members: Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek …

“Outlander” fans, buckle up because we have some exciting casting news to reveal about the upcoming seventh season. Previously Starz revealed that Charles Vandervaart would be joining the series as William Ransom, the “secret son” of Jamie. And now we know he’ll be joined by returning fan-favorites Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, Nell Hudson as Victoria, Steven Cree as Old Ian Murray, Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser, Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie and Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, plus several new cast members. Of course, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are still the leads of “Outlander” as doctor Claire Randall Fraser and her Highlander true love Jamie Fraser, respectively.

Here’s a closer look at the six just-announced returning stars:

*Graham McTavish (“House of the Dragon,” “The Hobbit”) as Dougal MacKenzie, Jamie’s uncle whom he killed just before the battle of Culloden

*Nell Hudson (“Victoria”) as Laoghaire Fraser, Jamie’s ex-wife and Marsali’s mother

*Steven Cree (“A Discovery of Witches,” “Outlaw King”) as Old Ian Murray, Young Ian’s father and Jamie’s brother-in-law

*Andrew Whipp (“Shetland”) as Brian Fraser, Jamie’s father

*Layla Burns (“She Will”) as Joan MacKimmie, Marsali’s sister and Jamie’s stepdaughter

*Lotte Verbeek (“The Fault in Our Stars”) as Geillis Duncan, Claire’s former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s

And here are some of the new actors who’ll be added to the cast for Season 7:

*Gloria Obianyo (“Dune”) as Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America

*Rod Hallett (“The Last Kingdom”) as Benedict Arnold, the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor

*Chris Fulton (“Bridgerton”) as Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna

*Diarmaid Murtagh (“Vikings”) as Buck MacKenzie, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger’s ancestor, a role previously played by Graham McTavish in Season 5

*Kristin Atherton (“Shakespeare & Hathaway”) as Jenny Murray, Jamie’s sister and Young Ian’s mother, a role originated by Laura Donnelly in Seasons 1-3

All of those cast members will be joining previously announced “Outlander” stars like Balfe, Heughan, Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, David Berry as Lord John Grey, John Bell as Young Ian, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley and Paul Gorman as the Beardsley twins, Josiah and Keziah.

Showrunner/writer/executive producer Matthew B. Roberts released the following statement about Season 7: “One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven. In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the ‘Outlander’ family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season.”

Even though we are currently in the midst of another agonizing Droughtlander, the good news is that the cast and crew started production on the seventh season in April 2022, so hopefully it will grace our TV screens sometime in 2023. The 16 new episodes of the Starz romance epic will be based on “An Echo in the Bone,” the seventh novel in the world-renowned series from author Diana Gabaldon.