‘Ozark’ Emmys FYC panel: Jason Bateman and Julia Garner talk about bringing series to ‘a true ending’ [WATCH]

With the fifth season of “The Crown” still in production, the prospect of Netflix winning a second consecutive Best Drama Series Emmy this year hinges on other serious shows in its library, such as the recently concluded “Ozark.” Given the crime thriller’s status as the streamer’s ninth most-watched English language series ever, the team behind it are looking to score a farewell haul that reflects its popularity. Recently, actor/director/executive producer Jason Bateman, executive producer/writer Chris Mundy, actress Julia Garner, production designer David Bomba, music supervisor Gabe Hilfer, cinematographer Shawn Kim and editor Cindy Mollo sat down with 2022 Emmys FYC panel moderator Jimmy Kimmel to talk about the work that went into closing the “Ozark” book (for now, at least). Watch the video Q&A above.

Series star Bateman exuded his usual amount of charm as he mused about the years-long process of getting to know his character, Marty Byrde. Though he entered the drama series “self-conscious about [his] comedy baggage,” he came to realize “there [was] plenty of room for comedy” even as the plot continually darkened. On directing his ninth “Ozark” episode – the series finale – he mostly spoke about the logistics of a memorable car crash scene involving the Byrde family.

Mollo, who cut five of the final 14 episodes, said her biggest challenge came when working on the midseason premiere, “The Cousin of Death.” It was a job she knew “was going to be difficult” because it involved “trying to show someone in long, intense, internal moments” and required her to ask herself how to “do that without being boring.” Referring especially to Garner and director Amanda Marsalis, she said, “we spent time with it, but it really came out well.”

Hilfer discussed the unique challenges he faced in curating the show’s preexisting music, saying he had to deal with “lots of… legal stuff with hip-hop from the ‘90s,” and also mentioned the inclusion of songs by Sam Cooke and Killer Mike as season highlights. After Bateman noted Mundy’s past Rolling Stone work experience, Mundy added that he and Hilfer enjoyed the times during production when they got to “geek out and talk about music for as long as [they wanted].”

Bomba recalled overseeing the building of set pieces great and small, from the Missouri Belle riverboat casino to the goat-shaped cookie jar. Creating the former was a daunting task that made him both excited and nervous, but, all in all, he “just wanted it to be authentic.” He later confirmed that, although he and his team destroyed the two-story riverboat, the Byrde house is still standing and being used as a vacation rental property.

Kim, who was not part of the crew until season four, spoke of the perils of “shooting in four seasons of Georgia weather” and how, when the elements got to be too much, he and his collaborators would “use brute force to get [their] way.” In reference to the show’s signature look, he said, “It takes a lot of effort to make it look natural.”

Garner, who has bagged two supporting Emmys for playing Ruth Langmore, said she came to terms with Langmore’s death in the finale by creating conversations with the character during meditation sessions. Though she did not originally know that the death scene would be the last one filmed for the series, she recalled having asked Mundy to schedule it as her last, saying, “It was… such a big part of my life [that] it would feel weird if it didn’t end on that, for me.”

Mundy echoed Garner’s sentiment, saying “It wouldn’t have been a true ending if [Langmore’s death] hadn’t happened… As sad as it is, that was the way the story would happen [in real life].” As for whether or not the “Ozark” story has actually ended, he said it was “really important to end the show as the show” and that there is “no plan at the moment for there to be a [continuation].” He did, however, offer a glimpse into the Byrde family’s future, saying that, five years after the finale, they would be in a position to “run the Midwest and… have the political clout to dictate national politics.”

The final season of “Ozark” is certified “fresh” at Rotten Tomatoes with a critic score of 85%. Saloni Gajjar (AV Club) raves that it “plays out like a clash of the titans [where many] complicated storylines collide in explosive ways,” while Richard Roeper (Chicago Sun Times) credits the “great writing team and… fantastic ensemble cast” with keeping things “entertaining as hell.” Lou Thomas (Empire) also graciously writes that, up to its end, the show’s premise was “sustained with tricky plotting, fascinating characters and sizzling dialogue” so much so that “Ozark” is “at the zenith of small-screen drug dramas.”

