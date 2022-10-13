Memo to awards voters: Paddy Considine gives the performance of his career in ‘House of the Dragon’

Let’s be crystal clear about something right up front. Paddy Considine shattered our collective hearts as the ailing King Viserys Targaryen in HBO’s epic fantasy drama “House of the Dragon.” After delivering a beautifully rendered portrait of a wise and stoic ruler throughout the season, he went out in a blaze of glory by delivering a devastating swan-song performance in “Lord of the Tides,” the eighth episode of the series, as a monarch in his twilight, withering away in agonizing pain, leaving a legacy of rivalry and blood-lust in a battle to the death over the coveted iron throne.

Social media was ablaze with tributes and hosannas after the episode aired, with fans and critics declaring that the acclaimed English actor gave the performance of his career. The tributes culminated in perhaps the highest praise of all, as the prolific author of the revered source material behind the series George R.R. Martin went on record by urging Emmy voters to recognize Considine. Martin declared at his blog that episode eight “was everything I hoped it should be,” giving props to writer Eileen Shim and director Geeta Patel, and singling out Considine for his portrayal of King Viserys by proclaiming that “Paddy deserves an Emmy for this episode alone. If he doesn’t get one, hey, there’s no justice.” I mean, if Martin is all but demanding it, who are we to argue?

“House of the Dragon,” the prequel series to HBO’s megahit “Game of Thrones,” was created by Martin and collaborator Ryan Condal, and stars Considine as the Targaryen king, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed Old King Jaehaerys Targaryen at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Viserys is a decent and sage leader, who wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, even in the face of great turmoil. He stars alongside Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, among a sprawling cast that includes Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon and Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

The 10-episode first season is set two centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones,” 172 years before the birth of the now-iconic “Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), depicting the events leading up to and covering the bloody Targaryen civil war of succession known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

Between now and mid-next year, there’ll be plenty of conjecture about whether “House of the Dragon” can match its Emmy-magnet predecessor “Game of Thrones,” which amassed a staggering 164 Emmy nominations over the years, including eight consecutive Best Drama Series nominations, and a total of 59 wins across the board (holding the record for the most Emmys won for a drama series), including four Best Drama Series wins for its last four seasons. Of its 164 nominations, 32 were for the original series’ cast, spread among 12 of its ensemble, with supporting actor Peter Dinklage the only actor from the show to win, which he did four times over the series eight season run.

The prequel’s Emmy prospects look pretty good so far. “House of the Dragon” has been a huge success for HBO, both commercially (to date, the series has averaged 29 million viewers per episode across platforms in the US) and with critics (it has an impressive 86% approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes). But the question remains — will the show’s popularity and critical approval push Considine to the front of the pack at next year’s Emmys? Time will tell, especially after the Screen Actors Guild and Hollywood Foreign Press announce their nominations in a couple of months, which might narrow the field of contenders in the crowded Best Drama Supporting Actor race.

While some question marks remain about which shows might premiere in time for Emmy consideration next year, so far it appears that leading contenders for Emmys 2023 might include previous Emmy winners John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) and Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), previous nominees Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”), and of course Considine’s “Dragon” stablemate Smith as fan-favorite Prince Daemon Targaryen, himself an Emmy nominee in 2018 for “The Crown.”

