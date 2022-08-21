Emmy-nominated ‘Pam & Tommy’ cast on unfortunate timeliness of this cautionary tale from 1996

What would happen if the infamous Pamela Anderson/Tommy Lee sex tape was stolen and leaked today instead of back in 1996? According to Lily James, who is Emmy nominated for playing the “Baywatch” sex symbol in Hulu’s lauded limited series “Pam & Tommy,” it would have been far worse for the Anderson than the humiliation she endured 26 years ago.

James (“Cinderella,” “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) felt a pressing need to do the limited series which is vying for 10 Emmys, because of the “open cruelty on social media.” The British actress explained during a Deadline Zoom conversation she “really wanted to explore the topic and provoke the conversation about it. It’s getting worse and worse, this ease in having to not take responsibility for your words. It just felt something that I was desperate to dig in on and reveal something of myself in order to be honest as possible.”

Emmy nominated Sebastian Stan, who portrays Motley Crue drummer Lee, agreed with his leading lady. “It feels very timely. I think people are encouraged more than ever now to be invasive. That’s what social media really has become. You walk down the streets in New York and every iPhone is a camera now and we’re in a click bait world more than ever. It’s interesting to see some of the conversation around the show because to some extent it feels as though we’re fallen back into the same example as we did years back with this story.”

D.V. DeVincentis, who is an executive producer and writer on the series with creator Robert Siegel, added “Pam & Tommy” just isn’t a powerful allegory for social media bullying, but “it also had to do with this central character of Pamela Anderson and how in real life she survived this and retained her dignity through all of it, through the worst attacks and still does to this day. There’s so much strength in power in her. We all really admired her. She, in a sense, is our number one audience.”

But Anderson, who recently appeared on Broadway in the long-running musical “Chicago,” was not involved in the series. And the cast and creative team haven’t heard from her since the series premiered earlier this year. Stan, though, did meet Lee near the end of the production. It was a surreal experience for the actor. “I had worked with somebody who had worked with him,” he noted. “It was really strange when we met towards the end of our shoot because I always say it feels most like what it would be like to me, an older version of yourself, in a weird way. You spend all this time researching everything and trying to download everything and then you show up excited, almost expecting that you’re going to meet his thing that you’ve researched. And they’re like 30-40 years ahead and in a whole different world, so there’s something strange and nostalgic about that.”

Seth Rogen, who is not only Emmy nominated for his work as Rand Gauthier, the workman who stole and leaked the tape when Lee fired him from a house renovation, he is also a nominee for outstanding limited or anthology series as an executive producer. He explained why he was so interested in the story. “I personally had the experience I hoped viewers would have in that I really thought I understood the story,” he said. “The tape came out when I was around 13-years-old and then as I learned more about it, I realized that need in culture had been fed and we’re complicit in perpetuating a completely false narrative basically.”

Of course, he was very aware the role would fit him like a glove. “The genre of idiotic criminal doing something that they are bad at and keeps getting worse-to me, that’s just one of my favorite types of drama and comedy, whatever you would call it,” Rogen explained. “This guy who is wrapped up in what he views as a mastermind scheme is truly not a very intelligent person nor a very thoughtful person nor someone who considers remotely how his actions are affecting others I thought it was a character I could perform.”

