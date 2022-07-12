30 biggest Emmy nomination surprises: ‘Pam and Tommy,’ Sarah Paulson, ‘White Lotus’ windfall …

The 74th Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 12 and included some shocking surprises in the mix. “Pam and Tommy” slipped into the Best Limited Series race over front-runners like “Maid” and “The Staircase.” And we should have never counted out Emmy favorite Sarah Paulson, who earned her eighth nomination for portraying Linda Tripp in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” despite ranking 17th in Gold Derby’s odds.

“The White Lotus” was expected to earn a bid for Best Limited Series and mentions for several featured players but we didn’t predict the huge windfall that included Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn and Jack Lacy.

Below, see the Top 30 biggest jaw-dropping nominees that weren’t expected to show up according to Gold Derby’s odds. Did we leave anyone out? Let us know by sounding off down in the comments section.

COMEDY SURPRISES

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Harriet Sansom Harris (“Hacks”)

Kaitlin Olson (“Hacks”)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

James Lance (“Ted Lasso”)

Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”)

Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)

DRAMA SURPRISES

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Arian Moayed (“Succession”)

OTHER SURPRISES

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

BEST MOVIE

“Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon”

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“What If?”

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

