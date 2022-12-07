Parijita Bastola (‘The Voice’) was wrongfully eliminated, say 35% of viewers [POLL RESULTS]

The semi-finals of “The Voice” Season 22 culminated in the triple eliminations of some of the NBC reality TV show’s most talented artists: Parijita Bastola of Team John Legend, Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani and Kim Cruse of Team Legend. In our overnight poll, Gold Derby asked “The Voice” viewers to name who they thought was wrongfully eliminated, and the results were essentially evenly divided between the three of them. Parijita came out on top, though, with a slight lead of 35%.

Here are the complete poll results for who “The Voice” fans say was wrongfully eliminated this week:

35% — Parijita Bastola (Team Legend)

34% — Justin Aaron (Team Gwen)

31% — Kim Cruse (Team Legend)

Just prior to her elimination, Parijita was given the floor to talk about what her “The Voice” journey has meant to her these past few months. “I have grown so much from my blind audition,” she told her coach, John Legend. “I made the best decision picking you as my coach. You know what’s best for me. You know what was good for me — my song selection, everything. You had the best interest in my heart and I’m just so grateful to have had you as my coach. I’m forever changed.”

John responded by saying, “You are such a wonderful young woman. I’ve spent time with you and your mother and I just know your parents must be so proud of you, because you represent your family and your culture so well. You’ve been on this show throughout this journey and I just feel blessed that I get to spend time with someone as gifted as you, but also someone with the kind of spirit that you have. You are just a wonderful person, Parijita.”

The 17-year-old pop artist from Baltimore, Maryland sang “Jealous” in the blind auditions, “How Deep Is Your Love” in the battles, “I’d Rather Go Blind” in the knockouts, “I’ll Never Love Again” in the Top 16, “All I Ask” in the Top 13, “Scars to Your Beautiful” in the Top 10, “Unstoppable” in the Top 8 and “Make You Feel My Love” in the Instant Save.

The Final 5 singers moving on to the all-important season finale are: Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie and Brayden Lape, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona. The performance show will take place Monday, December 12 and the star-studded results show will air Tuesday, December 13.

