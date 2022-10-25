Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’) would be 4th actress to win 4 Golden Globes in less than a decade

Over the past seven years, Patricia Arquette has pulled off the impressive feat of scoring three Golden Globe wins in as many acting categories. After first being honored with the 2015 Best Film Supporting Actress prize for “Boyhood,” she received two television trophies for her work on the limited series “Escape at Dannemora” (Best TV Movie/Limited Actress, 2019) and “The Act” (Best TV Supporting Actress, 2020). Now, her dramatic performance on Apple TV+’s “Severance” could lead to her second supporting TV victory, which would make her only the fourth actress to ever achieve four Golden Globe wins in less than a decade.

Discounting non-competitive awards, the first woman to become a four-time acting Golden Globe champ in under 10 years was Helen Hunt. Her 1998 Best Film Actress win for “As Good As It Gets” was preceded by a trio of Best TV Comedy Actress triumphs for “Mad About You” (1994-1995; 1997). Her record of four victories across a four-year span was later matched by Sarah Jessica Parker, who won Best TV Comedy Actress for “Sex and the City” in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004. Kate Winslet then became the most recent member of this group with her wins for Best Film Actress (“Revolutionary Road,” 2009), Best Film Supporting Actress (“The Reader,” 2009; “Steve Jobs,” 2016) and Best TV Movie/Limited Actress (“Mildred Pierce,” 2012).

As one of 23 actresses who has earned Golden Globes for two or more different TV programs, Arquette could now join Laura Dern and Claire Danes as the third to win for at least three. Dern’s four TV wins came for her lead performances in the TV movie “Afterburn” (1993) and the comedy series “Enlightened” (2012) and her supporting turns in “Recount” (2009) and “Big Little Lies” (2018). Danes has four lead trophies under her belt for the drama series “My So-Called Life” (1995) and “Homeland” (2012-2013) and the telefilm “Temple Grandin” (2011). Aside from these two, the only women who have so far won three or more TV acting Golden Globes at all are Hunt, Parker, Carol Burnett, Angela Lansbury and Cybill Shepherd.

On “Severance,” Arquette plays Harmony Cobel, the shady boss of Lumon Industries, and also masquerades as Mrs. Selvig, the kind neighbor of Mark (Adam Scott). She could make further history this year as the inaugural recipient of the Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress Golden Globe, which was just created in order to separate featured female performances on continuing programs from those in TV movies and limited series. Her current fourth place ranking in Gold Derby’s predictions makes her equidistant from 2022 Emmy winners Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary,” first place) and Julia Garner (“Ozark,” seventh). Though this Emmy win (against Arquette) was Garner’s third, she is indeed less of a threat at the Golden Globes since she lost on her only previous bid for “Ozark” in 2021.

Arquette has a 50% success rate with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, given that she came up short on all three of her tries for the Best TV Drama Actress Golden Globe. As the star of NBC’s “Medium,” she lost to Geena Davis (“Commander in Chief”) in 2006, Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”) in 2007 and Glenn Close (“Damages”) in 2008. Of course, her luck has only improved ever since, so it is reasonable to believe she won’t be stopped now.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

