Top 12 Paul Bettany movies and TV shows ranked worst to best: ‘Master and Commander,’ ‘WandaVision’ …

It’s hard for Paul Bettany to play a lunkhead. With his dashing good looks and sophisticated air, the British actor practically exudes intelligence in a way that few major film actors of his generation possess. That patrician vibe has been a major plus for the actor in his transition to films, but what has made him such an in-demand star is his attention to character detail. Scroll through our photos above (or click here for direct access) to see the Top 12 Paul Bettany movies and TV shows ranked worst to best.

Whether he’s playing a troubled hero or a dastardly villain, Bettany is one of those actors who digs deep into his roles, probing the character of the man he’s playing to find out what makes him tick and slowly revealing that to the audience. That skill has led him to shine in a wide variety of films, from standout performances in such Oscar-winning films as “A Beautiful Mind” and “Master and Commander” (both opposite Russell Crowe) to popcorn movies of the finest kind as a member of both the “Star Wars” and Marvel Comic universes.

Not surprisingly, for his work in both film and television, Bettany has seen his share of awards and nominations. For his performance in the ensemble of “A Beautiful Mind” he was recognized at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and for “Master and Commander” he was nominated for both a BAFTA and a Critics Choice Award, as well as being named British Actor of the Year by the London Film Critics Circle. In television, his performance as Vision in Marvel’s Disney+ series “WandaVision” earned Bettany Best Actor bids from the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.