Penn & Teller (‘The Masked Singer’ Hydra) unmasked interview: Magicians had ‘stone solid blast’ fooling the panel

Four mystery celebrities hit the stage on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” Team Good was represented by Armadillo and Ringmaster, Team Bad sent out Hydra and Team Cuddly risked Miss Teddy. Everyone tried their best, but ultimately it was the three-headed Hydra that lost all of his heads after singing “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top. Only guest panelist Nicole Byer correctly guessed legendary magicians and comedians Penn & Teller were hiding inside!

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Top 12 most famous celebrities of all time include Kermit the Frog, Bob Saget …

“Our idea was that, perhaps, it would be a little bit of a mislead,” Penn responded when host Nick Cannon asked about Teller’s singing voice during their unmasked interview. Teller’s speaking voice has rarely, if ever, been heard in all the year’s of their magic act. “Some people can recognize my voice, so we gave Teller more of the singing so that maybe you wouldn’t recognize his voice as much.”

“We just had a blast,” Penn said while closing out the show. “What a stone solid blast! It was just really fun to do.” Although Nicole B. outsmarted the permanent panelists this week, they each had some pretty solid guesses. Well, sort of. Robin Thicke thought the dynamic duo was Trey Parker & Matt Stone from “South Park,” Jenny McCarthy guessed “Sesame Street” legends Bert & Ernie, Ken Jeong was adamant Hydra was Will Arnett & Zach Galifianakis and Nicole Scherzinger went with Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly.

The shark in Hydra’s package was a clue to Penn & Teller’s appearances in “Sharknado 3.” The Mega Clue of a joker deck of cards was a hint to Penn & Teller’s TV show “Fool Us.” The water skis with “Miami” on them were a nod to Penn & Teller’s appearances on the TV show “Miami Vice.”

Hydra was the sixth performer eliminated from Season 7. His exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob and Christie Brinkley as Lemur. He came in fourth place from Group B behind Armadillo, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, April 13 with the Round 2 finals.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.