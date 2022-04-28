Pete Davidson will star in a new comedy series about his life for Peacock

Pete Davidson is staying in the Universal family. The “Saturday Night Live” star, who previously mined aspects of his personal life for Universal’s “The King of Staten Island,” will star in a new comedy series for the company’s streaming platform, Peacock.

The show, called “Bupkis,” is a live-action comedy focused on a “heightened, fictionalized version” of Davidson. According to Peacock, “The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

Dave Sirus and Judah Miller are writing and executive producing “Bupkis” alongside executive producers Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David for Broadway Video. In addition to starring on the show, Davidson will also write the series and serve as an executive producer.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “‘Bupkis’ will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions