PGA Awards cliffhanger: Will a streaming service finally win Best Picture?

The Producers Guild of America Awards will be held on March 19, honoring the best achievements in TV and film production, and since the Oscar for Best Picture goes to the producers, the PGA’s Best Theatrical Motion Picture award is one of the best hints we get into what the Oscars might do, especially since both awards decide Best Picture with the same kind of preferential ballot. This year both the PGA Awards and the Oscars could do something they’ve never done before: honor a streaming movie.

The Producers Guild is no stranger to streamers. On the TV side, five of the last seven Best Comedy Series prizes have gone to streaming shows, as have three of the last five Best Drama Series awards, and last year‘s Best Limited Series and Best TV Movie honors. But the guild has yet to make the leap in the Best Picture race. Amazon’s “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) broke new ground with its nomination, followed by Amazon’s “The Big Sick” (2017), Netflix’s “Roma” (2018), and Netflix’s “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” (2019).

Then after COVID-19 shut down movie theaters in 2020, the door opened for many more streaming films: Netflix brought “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” to the PGA Awards, while Amazon received bids for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “One Night in Miami,” and “Sound of Metal.” The winner that year, “Nomadland,” streamed on Hulu, but it was officially distributed by Searchlight Pictures.

But this year’s PGA and Oscar front-runner, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, is a Netflix film: “The Power of the Dog,” which is produced by Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, and writer-director Jane Campion. It would be the first streaming film to win at either event. So would Apple’s “CODA,” produced by Fabrice Gianfermi, Philippe Rousselet, and Patrick Wachsberger. It recently won the Screen Actors Guild Award for its ensemble cast and has been climbing in our Oscar odds ever since; as of this writing it’s in fourth place for the PGA Award, but it’s trending up there too.

However, primarily streaming movies competing against theatrical releases at the Oscars have been controversial in the industry. Steven Spielberg was vocally opposed to streamers competing for film awards the year “Roma” was in contention; now he’s PGA-nominated for “West Side Story” against several streaming movies. In addition to “Power of the Dog” and “CODA,” there are “Don’t Look Up” and “Tick, Tick… Boom!” from Netflix and “Being the Ricardos” from Amazon. But there have still been no streaming winners. Does that suggest industry producers are as leery of them as Spielberg was a few years ago? Theatrical film “Green Book” beat “Roma” at those PGA Awards, then went on to upset “Roma” at the Oscars. Could something similar play out now with one of the five theatrical releases in contention?

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?