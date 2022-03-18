PGA Awards predictions: Our official racetrack odds

The 33rd Producers Guild of America Awards will take place Saturday, March 19, honoring the best achievements in TV and film production. Wondering who will take home prizes when the PGA announces its winners? Scroll down for our racetrack odds in 10 categories, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. The predicted winners are in gold.

The PGA represents over 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and, since 2009, both the PGA and the Academy Awards have picked Best Picture with ranked choice voting. As the only major precursor to use this voting system, the PGA Awards could foresee the winner of this year’s nail-biting Best Picture race at the Oscars.

BEST PICTURE

The Power of the Dog — 13/2

Belfast — 15/2

CODA — 15/2

West Side Story — 8/1

King Richard — 9/1

Dune — 9/1

Licorice Pizza — 19/2

Don’t Look Up — 11/1

tick, tick…BOOM! — 13/1

Being the Ricardos — 14/1

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto — 31/10

The Mitchells vs the Machines — 39/10

Luca — 4/1

Raya and the Last Dragon — 9/2

Sing 2 — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Summer of Soul — 4/1

Flee — 5/1

The Rescue — 13/2

Ascension — 15/2

In the Same Breath — 17/2

The First Wave — 9/1

Simple as Water — 19/2

Writing with Fire — 19/2

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

Succession — 16/5

Squid Game — 19/5

The Handmaid’s Tale — 9/2

Yellowstone — 9/2

The Morning Show — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso — 16/5

Hacks — 19/5

Only Murders in the Building — 4/1

Cobra Kai — 9/2

Curb Your Enthusiasm — 9/2

BEST TV LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown — 16/5

WandaVision — 4/1

The Underground Railroad — 4/1

The White Lotus — 9/2

Dopesick — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE

Single All the Way — 4/1

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia — 9/2

Oslo — 9/2

Come From Away — 5/1

8-Bit Christmas — 13/2

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free — 7/1

BEST TV VARIETY PROGRAM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — 16/5

Saturday Night Live — 39/10

Late Show with Stephen Colbert — 4/1

Daily Show with Trevor Noah — 9/2

Dave Chappelle: The Closer — 9/2

BEST TV REALITY SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race — 31/10

Top Chef — 4/1

Nailed It — 9/2

The Voice — 9/2

America’s Got Talent — 9/2

BEST NON-FICTION SERIES

The Beatles: Get Back — 16/5

Queer Eye — 4/1

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — 4/1

Allen v. Farrow — 9/2

60 Minutes — 9/2

