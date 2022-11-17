Pixar releases the first trailer for 2023’s ‘Elemental’

On Thursday, Disney released the first official full-length teaser trailer for the upcoming Pixar film “Elemental,” directed by Peter Sohn, serving as the first movie the studio will release since this year’s “Lightyear.”

The film is described as “an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about their world.”

You can watch the trailer here:

It features the voice talents of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively. Denise Ream produced the film.

“Elemental” is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 16, 2023.

