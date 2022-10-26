Rian Johnson is back with another mystery: Watch the first trailer for Peacock’s new series ‘Poker Face’

On Wednesday, Peacock released the first official trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama murder mystery series “Poker Face,” which was created by “Glass Onion” writer and director Rian Johnson and is executive produced by star Natasha Lyonne.

The show follows a young woman named Charlie (Lyonne), who has an “extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

You can take a look at the trailer here:

In addition to the teaser for the show, Johnson and Lyonne – both of whom have found success on Netflix with, respectively “Glass Onion” (a hit on the festival circuit and out later this year) and “Russian Doll” – released a statement about the series.

“Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind POKER FACE,” they said. “We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog). Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride.”

In addition to Lyonne, “Poker Face” also features Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castaneda, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Jameela Jamil, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Meadows, and Ellen Barkin.

The show is executive produced by Johnson, Ram Bergman, Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman under the T-Street Productions, Animal Pictures, and MRC Television.

“Poker Face” is scheduled to be released by Peacock on January 26, 2023 and will consist of 10 episodes. Four episodes will debut at launch with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

