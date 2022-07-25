Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli (‘Big Brother 24’) exit interview: The Girls Girls alliance ‘got my ass!’

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli was evicted on Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” after foolishly offering himself up as a pawn. The 24-year old from Staten Island was sent packing after the house unanimously voted to keep Taylor Hale. Reigning Head of Household, Jasmine Davis, initially wanted the beauty queen out of the house, but when the football coach basically served himself up on a silver platter, her housemates couldn’t resist the opportunity to send Pooch out for air hugs with host Julie Chen Moonves.

“I put myself up there, being a somewhat physical male,” a stunned Pooch admitted during his exit interview with Julie. “I thought I had a strong social game. It’s an opportunity. If I was on the other side I probably would have done the same thing. At least entertained it. I really had no idea. For it to be 12-0 is shocking. I thought I would have heard from one person, but obviously they were all on the same page. It is what they felt they needed to do. I understand that from a game point. When I heard 12-0 I genuinely felt, ‘Oh cool, I’m straight.’ I thought it maybe would have been a little bit more split.”

“Taylor is a free agent now in the game,” he explained while discussing the benefits of keeping her instead of him. “They can use her.” But when asked who was responsible for his demise, Pooch was perplexed. “I truly don’t know,” he revealed. “I felt like I put myself in a good spot in the game.” Next, Julie let it be known that an alliance of five women outsmarted him: Alyssa Snider, Indy Santos, Ameerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes and Jasmine.

“Smart,” he responded. So did he underestimate the women? “Absolutely,” he admitted. “Everybody just seemed happy to be here. Everyone got along very well. I thought, let me seize the opportunity to use the pawn, in the sense, where I could use it for later in the game when I needed it and had to put somebody up. It seemed like everybody was too friendly. That’s probably not what it was and I thought I was getting a jump ahead of the game.” As for his bros that turned on him? “The guys did what they needed to do, but it will be interesting,” he said. “I’ll definitely be watching. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Pooch’s parting words for the Girls Girls alliance and the housemates who evicted him? “They got my ass!”

Following Pooch’s eviction, Matthew Turner went on to win the HOH competition, guaranteeing a week of safety for himself and his new Festie Bestie, Jasmine. Vowing to avenge Pooch’s eviction, Turner then nominated Michael Bruner and Brittany for eviction. The next Veto competition will air Wednesday, July 27 on CBS.

