9 unforgivable SAG Awards TV snubs: ‘Pose’ cast, Selena Gomez among the head-scratchers

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards TV nominations were announced January 12. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (31 out of 40), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs.

The actors from FX’s “Pose,” which concluded last June, had the rudest awakening of all, as their last hopes at attracting the attention of SAG voters were dashed today. The cast was left out of the Best TV Drama Ensemble lineup for a third time, as were individual performers and recent Emmy nominees Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

Rae’s snub is particularly egregious, since this was her fifth and final chance at being recognized by the acting guild for this role. Despite earning three Emmy nominations (two for acting, one for producing) for this HBO hit series, she has always come up short here. Awards prognosticators thought this could be Rae’s year, but alas, she was MIA from the 2022 SAG Awards nominations list.

Hoult’s individual omission surely stings since his costar, Elle Fanning, made it into the Best TV Comedy Actress lineup and “The Great” received an ensemble bid. Likewise Selena Gomez was also recognized as part of the “Only Murders in the Building” ensemble, but not on her own like castmates Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Oscar Isaac‘s performance in the limited series “Scenes from a Marriage” did earn a nomination, but Jessica Chastain‘s was ignored. 2021 Emmy champ Julianne Nicholson also watched three other members of the “Mare of Easttown” cast (Evan Peters, Jean Smart, and Kate Winslet) nabbed bids while she was left out.

Here are the year’s top SAG Awards television snubs, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby’s Experts, Editors, Top 24 Users and All-Star Users. The 28th annual ceremony will take place February 27, 2022 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. No host has yet been announced.

NOT Best Drama Ensemble

“Pose”

NOT Best Drama Actor

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

NOT Best Drama Actress

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

NOT Best Comedy Ensemble

“What We Do in the Shadows”

NOT Best Comedy Actor

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

NOT Best Comedy Actress

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

NOT Best TV Movie/Mini Actor

None

NOT Best TV Movie/Mini Actress

Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Marriage”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”)

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards winners through April 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?