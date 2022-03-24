‘POTUS’ moves up Broadway opening: Eligible for 2022 Tony Awards

Did you think the 2021-2022 Broadway season was finalized already? Think again! The new comedy “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” has moved its opening night performance from its original May 9 date to April 27. The jump forward makes this new play eligible for the 2022 Tony Awards since it will sneak in before the April 28 eligibility deadline.

I should also clarify that this won’t technically be an opening “night,” but the rare opening matinee! Since the new Billy Crystal tuner “Mr. Saturday Night” has already claimed the evening of April 27 as its opening night, “POTUS” has declared the 2:00 pm matinee that day as its official opening performance (stepping on another new show’s opening night would be a major Broadway faux pas). Previews of “POTUS” will still begin on April 14, and a gala celebration for the play will be held on May 1.

The ensemble cast features Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch, Lea Delaria, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White, and Vanessa Williams. White is a past Tony winner for “The Little Dog Laughed.” Cooper is a past Tony nominee for “Tootsie” while Williams picked up a nomination for the revival of “Into the Woods.” Dratch, Hough, and Nakamura will make their Broadway debuts in this play.

“POTUS” is directed by five-time Tony-winner Susan Stroman (“The Producers,” “Contact,” “Crazy For You”) and marks the Broadway debut of playwright Selina Fillinger. The official description of this new farce reads: “When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven women he most relies upon risk their careers, families, and freedom to save the day.” It sounds like there will be plenty of material for these comedic actresses to sink their teeth into.

With this date change for “POTUS,” there are an astounding 17 productions set to open between now and the eligibility deadline for this year’s Tony Awards. Nominations will be announced on May 3. The comedy is one of 12 productions competing for Best Play. The Tony Awards telecast will be broadcast live from coast to coast on Sunday June 12 on both the CBS network and Paramount+.

