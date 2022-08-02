‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ reviews: It’s ‘The Breakfast Club’ meets ‘Scream’ and ‘it’s perfect for summer’

The fourth series of its franchise, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” had big shoes to fill in the eyes of the fans. A group of teenage girls begins receiving messages from the mysterious “A,” who holds them responsible for something tragic that happened in the past. The series features a talented and diverse cast including Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney and Zaria. With a freshness rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show made a scorching hot, July 28 premiere on HBO Max. But what did critics say?

Caroline Framke of Variety begins by stating the drama created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring of ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” “follows in its predecessor’s footsteps by establishing its tone straight from its evocative opening-credits sequence.” The praise only continues from there. “Think ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and ‘Halloween’ — or, more accurate to the actual plot, ‘I Know What Your Moms Did Last Y2K.'” High praise indeed! Swapping the setting from a seemingly perfect suburb to “a working-class town more firmly in the Rust Belt; the aesthetic is dustier, with a sepia sheen coating every frame.” The review goes to single out the lead performances, concluding that while the reboot “might sound basic, enough reboots have failed on that front to at least make ‘Original Sin’ a refreshing outlier.”

Anna Govert of Paste Magazine begins by looking back at past shows of the franchise before stating that of “the first five episodes available for review, ‘Original Sin’ opens numerous mystery boxes, each of them more intriguing than the last.” Praising the chemistry of its lead actors, Govert goes on to add that “it’s impossible not to cheer these girls on, even as they put themselves and their futures at risk.” While the pacing of the series takes a minute to find its groove, it “cranks the dial on the Pretty Little Liars we used to know.” The show also “takes a cue from later seasons of PLL by bringing the mothers into the mystery, but this time, much earlier and to greater success.” The concluding line of the review might be her most intriguing praise, stating, “Even though it’s only been three years since the Pretty Little Liars universe met its unceremonious end, Original Sin dares to ask: ‘Did you miss me?'” In Govert’s eyes, that is a yes.

Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky begins by stating that if the viewer is “looking for a teen drama that is packed with mystery, twists and turns, and a captivating story, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is for you.” Smith does acknowledge that the acting and plot are not perfect, “but that is almost always the case with a teen show such as this one.” Finally, the critic adds, “It is captivating and intriguing and just gets better and better.”

Kayla Cobb of Decider begins with the intriguing “It’s The Breakfast Club meets Scream, and it’s a breezy blast that’s perfect for summer.” Cobb goes on to state that the reboot embraces its horror roots more than the predecessor series with the characters “Michael Myers and Carrie White as they sneak through deserted houses and hide in darkened corners.” Cobb later notes that the leads are not a set group at the start like they were in the original series, and they “are initially only connected through their mutual hatred of Karen: Tabby, the film nerd; Noa, the track star right out of juvie; Imogen, the pregnant teenager with a recently deceased mom; Faran, a determined ballerina; and Mouse, an internet-obsessed loner.” She then reflects, “Original Sin reworks the central themes and mysteries of the first series just enough to turn this tried-and-true premise into an all-out horror romp.”

