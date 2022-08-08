Hulu’s debut ‘Prey’ is a hit with many, including one of the ‘Predator’ OGs

“Prey,” Dan Trachtenberg’s prequel to the 1987 action classic “Predator,” did not open in theaters this weekend, so we’ll never know exactly how it would have done at the box office. But if the online buzz is any indicator, it looks like it would have killed.

In addition to a crushing 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (and a strong, but a more measured score of 71 on Metacritic), the 20th Century Studios film, which debuted on Hulu, got some kudos from an unexpected corner: the former governor of Minnesota.

Of course, Jesse Ventura did have a whole career before he entered politics, and part of that was playing one of the mercenaries who faced down interplanetary peril in the Latin American jungle with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Bill Duke, and Shane Black in John McTiernan’s original.

Ventura praised the movie and Trachtenberg, and shouted out the film’s star, Amber Midthunder, saying “you definitely ain’t got time to bleed,” a reference to his character’s most memorable line.

#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) August 7, 2022

Midthunder, the 25-year-old star of “Legion” and “Roswell, New Mexico,” who took her opening weekend victory lap signal-boosting fan art (and responding to praise from others, like Mark Ruffalo, Jemaine Clement, Bryan Fuller, Barry Jenkins, Jana Schmieding, Kumail Nanjiani, and Lou Diamond Phillips), wrote back to Ventura, and was clearly touched to get recognition from one of the OGs.

I just… I don’t know how to.. thank you @GovJVentura ! — Amber Midthunder (@AmberMidthunder) August 7, 2022

“Prey,” apart from being a smashing adventure (though a little gory, in true “Predator” form) is set in the Comanche Nation in the early 1700s, and is notable for having an indigenous woman in its lead role, and for having a mostly indigenous cast. Hulu has made an Comanche dub of the film available, as well.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions