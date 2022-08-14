Producer credits boost Emmy nominees Bill Hader, Zendaya and 25 others to even higher tallies

Even though nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced a month ago, an exclusive list of individuals have reason to celebrate all over again. The TV academy recently added the nominations credits for producers on series. A whopping 27 performers, writers, and directors now have two or more bids in 2022 for their work in front of and behind the camera.
Extending his advantage at the top of this impressive list, Bill Hader has received six nominations this year. He returns to the Comedy Actor category for “Barry,” earned bids for Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing for the HBO series for episodes “starting now” and “710N,” respectively, and now adds a nomination in the Comedy Series category as an executive producer. The performer also netted a Comedy Guest Actor bid for his hilarious turn as relatives Igor, Gregor, and Timor on an 11th season episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Below, see an alphabetical list of all the individuals who earned two or more Emmy nominations:
Patricia Arquette
Drama Supporting Actress, “Severance”
Drama Series, “Severance” as producer
Jason Bateman
Drama Actor, “Ozark”
Drama Directing, “Ozark” for episode “A Hard Way To Go”
Drama Series, “Ozark” as executive producer
Quinta Brunson
Comedy Actress, “Abbott Elementary”
Comedy Writing, “Abbott Elementary” for episode “Pilot”
Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary” as executive producer
Nicole Byer
Competition Program, “Nailed It!” as executive producer
Reality/Competition Host, “Nailed It!”
Variety Special Writing, “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”
Jerrod Carmichael
Comedy Guest Actor, “Saturday Night Live”
Variety Special Writing, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”
Will Ferrell
Drama Series, “Succession” as executive producer
Variety Special (Live), “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience” as executive producer
Julia Garner
Drama Supporting Actress, “Ozark”
Movie/Limited Actress, “Inventing Anna”
Michael Keaton
Limited Series Actor, “Dopesick”
Limited Series, “Dopesick” as executive producer
Jimmy Kimmel
Variety Talk Series, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as executive producer and host
Variety Special (Live), “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience” as executive producer
Laura Linney
Drama Actress, “Ozark”
Drama Series, “Ozark” as co-executive producer
Norm MacDonald
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), “Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special” as executive producer
Variety Special Directing, “Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special”
Variety Special Writing, “Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special”
Steve Martin
Comedy Actor, “Only Murders in the Building”
Comedy Writing, “Only Murders in the Building” for episode “True Crime”
Comedy Series, “Only Murders in the Building” as executive producer
Bob Odenkirk
Drama Actor, “Better Call Saul”
Drama Series, “Better Call Saul” as producer
Amy Poehler
Reality/Competition Host, “Making It”
Documentary/Nonfiction Directing, “Lucy and Desi”
Issa Rae
Comedy Actress, “Insecure”
Variety Sketch Series, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as executive producer
Seth Rogen
Limited Series Supporting Actor, “Pam & Tommy”
Limited Series, “Pam & Tommy” as executive producer
Short Form Animated Program, “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” as executive producer
Adam Scott
Drama Actor, “Severance”
Drama Series, “Severance” as producer
Amanda Seyfried
Limited Series Actress, “The Dropout”
Limited Series, “The Dropout” as producer
Rhea Seehorn
Drama Supporting Actress, “Better Call Saul”
Short Form Actress, “Cooper’s Bar”
Martin Short
Comedy Actor, “Only Murders in the Building”
Comedy Series, “Only Murders in the Building” as executive producer
Ben Stiller
Drama Directing, “Severance” for episode “The We We Are”
Drama Series, “Severance” as executive producer
Jason Sudeikis
Comedy Actor, “Ted Lasso”
Comedy Series, “Ted Lasso” as executive producer
Sydney Sweeney
Drama Supporting Actress, “Euphoria”
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress, “The White Lotus”
Robin These
Variety Sketch Series, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as executive producer
Variety Writing, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
Harriet Walter
Comedy Guest Actress, “Ted Lasso”
Drama Guest Actress, “Succession”
Zendaya
Drama Actress, “Euphoria”
Drama Series, “Euphoria” as executive producer
Original Music and Lyrics, “Euphoria” for song “I’m Tired”
Original Music and Lyrics, “Euphoria” for song “Elliot’s Song”
