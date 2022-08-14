Producer credits boost Emmy nominees Bill Hader, Zendaya and 25 others to even higher tallies

Even though nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced a month ago, an exclusive list of individuals have reason to celebrate all over again. The TV academy recently added the nominations credits for producers on series. A whopping 27 performers, writers, and directors now have two or more bids in 2022 for their work in front of and behind the camera.

Extending his advantage at the top of this impressive list, Bill Hader has received six nominations this year. He returns to the Comedy Actor category for “Barry,” earned bids for Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing for the HBO series for episodes “starting now” and “710N,” respectively, and now adds a nomination in the Comedy Series category as an executive producer. The performer also netted a Comedy Guest Actor bid for his hilarious turn as relatives Igor, Gregor, and Timor on an 11th season episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Below, see an alphabetical list of all the individuals who earned two or more Emmy nominations:

Patricia Arquette

Drama Supporting Actress, “Severance”

Drama Series, “Severance” as producer

Jason Bateman

Drama Actor, “Ozark”

Drama Directing, “Ozark” for episode “A Hard Way To Go”

Drama Series, “Ozark” as executive producer

Quinta Brunson

Comedy Actress, “Abbott Elementary”

Comedy Writing, “Abbott Elementary” for episode “Pilot”

Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary” as executive producer

Nicole Byer

Competition Program, “Nailed It!” as executive producer

Reality/Competition Host, “Nailed It!”

Variety Special Writing, “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”

Jerrod Carmichael

Comedy Guest Actor, “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Special Writing, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

Will Ferrell

Drama Series, “Succession” as executive producer

Variety Special (Live), “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience” as executive producer

Julia Garner

Drama Supporting Actress, “Ozark”

Movie/Limited Actress, “Inventing Anna”

Michael Keaton

Limited Series Actor, “Dopesick”

Limited Series, “Dopesick” as executive producer

Jimmy Kimmel

Variety Talk Series, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as executive producer and host

Variety Special (Live), “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience” as executive producer

Laura Linney

Drama Actress, “Ozark”

Drama Series, “Ozark” as co-executive producer

Norm MacDonald

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), “Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special” as executive producer

Variety Special Directing, “Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special”

Variety Special Writing, “Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special”

Steve Martin

Comedy Actor, “Only Murders in the Building”

Comedy Writing, “Only Murders in the Building” for episode “True Crime”

Comedy Series, “Only Murders in the Building” as executive producer

Bob Odenkirk

Drama Actor, “Better Call Saul”

Drama Series, “Better Call Saul” as producer

Amy Poehler

Reality/Competition Host, “Making It”

Documentary/Nonfiction Directing, “Lucy and Desi”

Issa Rae

Comedy Actress, “Insecure”

Variety Sketch Series, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as executive producer

Seth Rogen

Limited Series Supporting Actor, “Pam & Tommy”

Limited Series, “Pam & Tommy” as executive producer

Short Form Animated Program, “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” as executive producer

Adam Scott

Drama Actor, “Severance”

Drama Series, “Severance” as producer

Amanda Seyfried

Limited Series Actress, “The Dropout”

Limited Series, “The Dropout” as producer

Rhea Seehorn

Drama Supporting Actress, “Better Call Saul”

Short Form Actress, “Cooper’s Bar”

Martin Short

Comedy Actor, “Only Murders in the Building”

Comedy Series, “Only Murders in the Building” as executive producer

Ben Stiller

Drama Directing, “Severance” for episode “The We We Are”

Drama Series, “Severance” as executive producer

Jason Sudeikis

Comedy Actor, “Ted Lasso”

Comedy Series, “Ted Lasso” as executive producer

Sydney Sweeney

Drama Supporting Actress, “Euphoria”

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress, “The White Lotus”

Robin These

Variety Sketch Series, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as executive producer

Variety Writing, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Harriet Walter

Comedy Guest Actress, “Ted Lasso”

Drama Guest Actress, “Succession”

Zendaya

Drama Actress, “Euphoria”

Drama Series, “Euphoria” as executive producer

Original Music and Lyrics, “Euphoria” for song “I’m Tired”

Original Music and Lyrics, “Euphoria” for song “Elliot’s Song”

