Producers Guild Awards 2022: Jazz Tangcay (Variety) tops all Experts predicting PGA winners

Congratulations to our Expert Jazz Tangcay (Variety) for a nearly perfect score of 90% when predicting the 2022 Producers Guild Awards winners on Saturday. She is best among 15 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 1,500 people worldwide predicted these PGA champs for 10 categories at the Los Angeles ceremony. Movie winners included “CODA,” “Summer of Soul” and “Encanto.” TV winners included “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “Mare of Easttown,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free,” “The Beatles: Get Back and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 14 Experts predicting, there is a five-way tie for second place at 80% accuracy for Clayton Davis (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). Next at 70% are Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Following at 60% are Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby). We then have Erik Davis (Fandango) at 50% and Tim Gray (Variety) at 40%.

