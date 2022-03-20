Producers Guild Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Eden for a nearly perfect score of 90% when predicting the 2022 Producers Guild Awards winners on Saturday. Our top scorer is actually tied with 29 other people at that score (choosing nine out of 10 categories accurately) but has the better point score of 11,853 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 1,500 people worldwide predicted these PGA champs for 10 categories at the Los Angeles ceremony. Movie winners included “CODA,” “Summer of Soul” and “Encanto.” TV winners included “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “Mare of Easttown,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free,” “The Beatles: Get Back and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, eight of us finished with 80% accuracy: Denton Davidson, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan and myself. Tied at 70% are Charles Bright, Riley Chow and Marcus Dixon. Tom O’Neil finishes at 60%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions