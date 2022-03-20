2022 PGA Awards: Can ‘The Power of the Dog’ hold off ‘CODA’ and ‘Belfast” en route to Oscars? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards took place on Saturday, March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The PGA has been one of the most reliable Oscar predictors around, thanks in large part to the fact that both the guild and the academy use the same voting system – the preferential ballot – to determine a Best Picture victor. Since 2009, PGA has forecast 9 of 12 Oscar champs.

This year, the guild overlapped with the academy on eight titles: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.” The PGA lineup was rounded out by “Being the Ricardos” and “tick, tick…BOOM!,” which were swapped out for “Drive My Car” and “Nightmare Alley” at the Oscars.

For Best Animated Feature, the guild and the academy aligned four-for-five, with Oscar contenders “Encanto,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs the Machines” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” making the cut at both. Only Oscar nominee “Flee” was missing, with “Sing 2” taking its place at PGA.

On the TV side, the drama contenders were “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show,” “Squid Game,” “Succession” and “Yellowstone,” while the comedy nominees were “Cobra Kai,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

“Dopesick,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Underground Railroad,” “WandaVision” and “The White Lotus” received bids in Best Limited Series, while “8-Bit Christmas,” “Come From Away,” “Oslo,” “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,” “Single All the Way” and “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free” earned nominations in Best TV Movie.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute report on this years PGA Awards winners list. (all times in PT.)

6:30 p.m. — Guests begin arriving to the PGA Awards red carpet. So far we’ve seen Jude Hill (“Belfast”) looking snazzy in his red tux and Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin have arrived to cheer on “CODA.”

