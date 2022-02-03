‘Project Runway’ winner predictions: Who WILL win, and who SHOULD win, according to fans?

“Project Runway” ends its 19th season tonight, so who will win the grand prize when all is said and done? Fans have been making their predictions here in our predictions center, and they’ve also been voting in our poll to tell us who they’re rooting for. Scroll down for those complete predictions and poll results.

“Runway” watchers came to the same conclusion in both cases. Most users say Shantall Lacayo will win the grand prize, giving her leading odds of 19/50. They also say she should win, with more than 51% of respondents rooting for her to prevail. It would be one of the greatest comeback stories in “Runway” history because Lacayo was actually eliminated in the “Are You Fur Real?” avant garde challenge; the judges would rather have sent home her teammate, Kristina Kharlashkina, but she had immunity from winning the previous challenge.

The good news was that mentor Christian Siriano decided to use his one and only Siriano Save to keep her in the competition, and since then Lacayo has become the winningest designer of the season, prevailing in four challenges overall and never again getting a low score from the judges. But anything can happen when the designers have to present an entire collection to the judges during New York Fashion Week.

Ranked second in our predictions is Chasity Sereal with 3/1 odds. She was also second in our poll with a little over 31% of fans picking her as their personal favorite. She won three design challenges, but has also struggled with inconsistency, getting four low scores during the season, including the season premiere where she was very nearly eliminated. The aforementioned Kharlashkina has also had high highs (two challenge wins) and low lows (she was in the bottom three times); she’s third in our predictions with 40/1 odds, but last in our poll with around 6% rooting for her to win.

Rounding out the competition is plucky underdog Coral Castillo, who survived the entire season despite not winning a single design challenge. But the judges have loved her use of macrame as a stylistic and cultural signature, and they love a designer with a clear, consistent point of view that they recognize as soon as they see it. That could be the key to her winning the season. And while she gets distant 100/1 odds of coming out on top, more than 10% of the fans we polled want to see it happen for her, so our readers are behind her more than they are behind double challenge champ Kharlashkina. We’ll find out in a few hours who gets their wish.

