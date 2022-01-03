‘Project Runway’ season 19: Who has had the worst look so far? [POLL]

“Project Runway” has taken a few weeks off for the holiday season, but it’ll be back on January 6 with its seven remaining designers competing for the season 19 title. While we wait for its return, let’s take a look at the show’s first nine weeks of challenges. Specifically, who has had the worst look of the season? Click above to see the gallery of the eliminated designs — as well as the last-place designs that were spared elimination. And scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

The season started with a team challenge — always a difficult way for designers to express their artistic points of view — and the elimination of Caycee Black for an unflattering coat dress that looked like a bathrobe. But losing a designer under such circumstances in the first week is always especially tough. Black is not the only contestant who has struggled in a team setting, but she’s the one from whom we never got to see another design. Perhaps she would have emerged as a front-runner if she had had a chance to show us some looks without having to compromise with a cohesive team theme. Note to “Project Runway” — no more team challenges in week one!

Darren Apolonio and Kenneth Barlis were the bottom two designers the following week, but neither were sent home after Meg Ferguson quit the show after a confrontation with Barlis and Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste. Sadly, neither was able to make the most of their second chances and both were booted soon thereafter. Another designer has made the most of their second chance, though: Shantall Lacayo, who was sent home in the avant garde team challenge because her poorer partner, Kristina Kharlashkina, had immunity after winning the previous challenge. I for one thought their oversize fur coat design was stellar (I was in the minority on that one), but Christian Siriano at least agreed with me that she didn’t deserve to be eliminated for it, using his one an only Save to keep her in the competition. She has won a design challenge since then, and is one of the seven remaining contestants going into January’s remaining episodes.

So which look do you think has been the worst of the worst this season so far? Or do you think the actual worst design of the season wasn’t even one of the judges’ last place looks? Vote below to let us know.

