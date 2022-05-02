Rapper Pusha T achieves first number-one album with ‘It’s Almost Dry’ in another slow week on Billboard 200

Pusha T (“It’s Almost Dry”) debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week of April 22 through April 28. Our users who predicted this week’s chart couldn’t bet on “Dry” since Pusha T only announced its release date a few days in advance. But multiple users did correctly anticipate that the week’s top album would be one not listed in our predictions center. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com, and click here to see this week’s predictions results.

SEEBillboard explains why Morgan Wallen is invited to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards a year after he was banned

“Dry” accumulated only 55,000 equivalent album units based on its combination of traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. As usual for hip-hop, the vast majority of its units came from streaming (45,500, which equates to 59.11 million streams), with 9,000 from album sales, and 500 from track sales. This is the lowest number of total units for an album debuting at number-one since NF‘s “Perception” almost five years ago. But it’s not the overall lowest amount for a number-one album this year. Two weeks ago Lil Durk‘s “7220” returned to the top spot in its fifth week with 47,000 units.

There wasn’t much movement among the rest of this week’s top five albums. Morgan Wallen‘s 16-month-old “Dangerous” remains in second place. “7220” is still at number-three. Olivia Rodrigo‘s 11-month-old “Sour” moves up one spot to number-four. And the “Encanto” soundtrack slips one place to number-five. The next highest debut album of the week was country singer Jason Aldean‘s “Georgia,” the second half of his double-album that started with “Macon” last November. “Georgia” entered the chart at number-eight.

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.