‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ trailer debuts: Will the sequel land an Oscar nomination like the original?

This Christmas, everyone’s favorite swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns.

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures released the second full-length trailer for the upcoming computer-animated adventure comedy film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which serves as a standalone sequel to 2011’s “Puss in Boots,” as well as a spin-off of the wildly popular “Shrek” franchise. The original film was a nominee in the Best Animated Feature category at the 2012 Oscars.

The film’s synopsis reads as follows:​

“When Puss in Boots learns he has used eight of his nine lives, he sets out on a journey to find the mystical Last Wish and restore the lives he has lost with Kitty Softpaws and his new companion Perro, a therapy dog who was disguised as a cat in Mama Luna’s home, all while also escaping new enemies who are trying to hunt him down due to his reputation.”

You can watch the trailer here:

It features the voice talents of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Olivia Colman, Harvey Guillen, Samson Kayo, Wagner Moura, Anthony Mendez, John Mulaney, Florence Pugh, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Ray Winstone.

The film was directed by Joel Crawford from a screenplay by Paul Fisher. It was produced by Mark Swift under the DreamWorks Animation production banner.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on December 21, 2022.

