‘Queer Eye’ set a new Emmy record for reality shows

“Queer Eye” won Best Structured Reality Program at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night, September 3. That was no surprise since the show had won for the previous four years in a row, but it was nevertheless historic. “Queer Eye” set a new record for the most victories ever for Best Reality Program (structured or unstructured). Check out the complete list of Creative Arts winners here.

Excluding competitive shows, where “The Amazing Race” is the all-time record holder with 10 victories, “Queer Eye” and “Shark Tank” were previously tied for the lead with four trophies each, and now “Queer Eye” stands alone with five. In fact, those two shows account for every single Emmy won in the Best Structured Reality Program race to date. That category was created in 2014 to differentiate shows that “contain consistent story elements that mostly adhere to a recurring structured template” (structured) from shows that “contain story elements driven by the actions of characters and lacking a consistent structured template” (unstructured).

Before reality shows were divided into two categories, a few programs won twice: “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” and “Undercover Boss.” But when the categories split two structured shows took command. “Shark Tank” won four in a row from 2014 to 2017, and now Queer Eye” has won five consecutively from 2018 to 2022. “Queer Eye” has actually never lost, besting “Shark Tank” every time they’ve faced off.

This year “Queer Eye” got leading odds of 16/5 according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. It was backed by all of Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round, 20 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Creative Arts winners, and 23 of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last two years. The consensus turned out to be right, and now the Fab Five have won a fab five.

Production company Scout Productions said in a statement, “It is thrilling to celebrate the five year Emmy streak for ‘Queer Eye’ — how fitting that this groundbreaking show is now breaking records! ‘Queer Eye’ is transformational TV, showcasing heart and humor and what happens when we overlook differences and lift each other up; we couldn’t be more proud that these stories connect with people around the world. We share this honor with everyone behind the scenes who bring this series to life, our fabulous Fab Five, Netflix, ITV and the heroes who share their journey.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?