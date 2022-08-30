‘Queer Eye’ predicted to set a new Emmy record for reality shows

“Queer Eye” is the front-runner to win Best Structured Reality Program at the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend, according to the combined predictions of over a thousand Gold Derby users. That would be no surprise since the show has won for the last four years in a row, but it would be historic. No reality program, structured or unstructured, has won five, so “Queer Eye” would be setting a new record. Check out our complete Creative Arts racetrack odds here.

Not counting competition programs, where “The Amazing Race” holds the record with its massive 10 wins, the lifestyle makeover show “Queer Eye” and the entrepreneurial “Shark Tank” are tied for the lead with four victories apiece. Those two shows account for every single Emmy won thus far in the Best Structured Reality Program race. That category was established in 2014 to differentiate shows that “contain consistent story elements that mostly adhere to a recurring structured template” (structured) from shows that “contain story elements driven by the actions of characters and lacking a consistent structured template” (unstructured).

Before reality shows were split up, a few programs had won twice: “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” and “Undercover Boss.” But when the categories split two shows took command in the structured field. “Shark Tank” won four in a row from 2014 to 2017, and then “Queer Eye” won four in a row from 2018 to 2021. In fact, “Queer Eye” has never lost, unlike “Shark Tank,” which has fallen to “Queer Eye” every time they’ve faced off.

This year “Queer Eye” gets leading odds of 31/10 as of this writing. It’s backed by all of Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round, 20 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Creative Arts winners, and 22 of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last two years. “Shark Tank” trails with 39/10 odds with support from two of our Top 24 and one of our All-Stars. One last Top User is going out on a limb for “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.” Do you agree with our consensus that “Queer Eye” is about to make history, or are we underestimating any of its rivals?

