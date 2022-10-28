Quentin Tarantino disputes Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim

Quentin Tarantino visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday to hawk his new book “Cinema Speculation,” to name-drop Claudia Cardinale within the first 30 seconds, to repeat the goofy “Dinosaur Walk” song he sings to his toddler son, and, ultimately, defend himself over claims about his Academy Award-winning film “Django Unchained.”

His book, an essay about favorite movies, also serves as something of an autobiography. While jawing with Jimmy Kimmel, he dished that his mother, Connie Zastoupil, used to date a number of sports celebrities. He mentioned Happy Hairston as who never took QT to the movies, the same as a much more famous athlete, Wilt Chamberlain. Though the 13x NBA All-Star was, shall we say, notable for scoring on and off the court, the “Pulp Fiction” director claimed that Chamberlain and Tarantino’s mom were together for a few years and, while they were never exclusive, she was, for a spell, Chamberlain’s “number one lady.”

Later in the chat, Kimmel asked Tarantino if he had any thoughts about Kanye West’s claim that “Django Unchained” was initially the controversial rapper/shoe salesman’s idea, and that he pitched it to the director and Jamie Foxx when West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” and Foxx (and director Hype Williams) were shooting the “Gold Digger” video.

“There’s not truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of ‘Django’ and he told it to me and I went ‘hey, wow, this is a really great idea.’ That didn’t happen,” Tarantino said. He went on to say that he’d had the initial idea for the movie for years, before he’d ever met West.

“[West] wanted to make a giant movie version of [his 2004 album] ‘College Dropout,’ to get big directors to do different tracks and release it as a giant movie.” This led to a meeting between the two (“a really good time”) and, as Tarantino recalled, he did have an idea for a video, which became the “Gold Digger” video, in which he played a slave. “The whole thing was a slave narrative, where he’s a slave singing ‘Gold Digger,’ and it was a funny idea.”

When Kimmel balked at the word “funny,” Tarantino explained the style of the project would have been ironic, “a huge musical, no expenses spared, with him in a slave rag outlet.”

Tarantino said he wished West had ultimately done it, and that this, Tarantino thinks, is what West had referenced.

“Django Unchained” ultimately won two Oscars, a Best Original Screenplay prize for Tarantino and Best Supporting Actor for Christoph Waltz, plus nominations for Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Picture.

For years, some have suggested that his breakout first feature “Reservoir Dogs,” was more that just “inspired” by Ringo Lam’s “City on Fire.”

The entire interview, during which he lists what he considers “perfect movies” and disses a former film critic from the Los Angeles Times, is worth watching.

