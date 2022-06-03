‘Pulp Fiction’ Oscar winners Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary reunite for a new podcast

Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary, the co-writers of “Pulp Fiction” who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the 1995 Oscars, have reunited – but not for another film project. The Oscar-winning duo will co-host a podcast for Stitcher called “The Video Archives Podcast” set to debut later this year.

Tarantino and Avary became friends while working at the original Video Archives store in Manhattan Beach, California, in the 1980s. The show will try to replicate their time as clerks there. Here’s the synopsis:

“Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary invite you to become a customer at Video Archives, the store that started it all. Joined by their announcer Gala Avary, they’ll travel back in time to revisit old classics and discover new favorites, pulled from the actual VHS tapes that Quentin and Roger used to recommend to customers at the original Video Archives store in Manhattan Beach. From controversial James Bond films to surprising exploitation flicks, the duo will expose you to movies you didn’t know you’d love, give awards to their favorites, and of course, rate the quality of the video transfer.”

“We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS,” Tarantino and Avary said in a joint statement. “Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it’s our love of movies that still brings us together today. So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-traveled ourselves back to the golden age of VHS.”

The statement continued, “We LOVE to discuss movies, and we want to welcome you into the Video Archives Podcast to hang with us and Archives’ new employee Gala, and discover the hidden VHS gems on our shelves.”

“The Video Archives” podcast is scheduled to debut on Stitcher, which is owned by SiriusXM, in July.

