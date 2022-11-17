Quentin Tarantino says he’s planning an 8-episode television series to shoot next year

Quentin Tarantino concluded a mini book tour for his collection of essays and musings, “Cinema Speculation,” at The Town Hall in New York City on Wednesday night, after dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Austin. Hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the event was a free-flowing conversation about film critics (he always finds time to salute the late Pauline Kael), classics like “Taxi Driver,” and comic books. (About the de rigueur Marvel question posed to all filmmakers, Tarantino said he would’ve considered doing “Luke Cage” with Laurence Fishburne years ago, but if he ever were to adapt a pre-existing comic property, it would be “Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos.”)

When the topic came to new projects, the director made a surprising announcement. Tarantino has long stated that when he makes his 10th movie (i.e. his next one) it will be his last. But television is fair game. Indeed, he intends to shoot an eight-episode series sometime next year.

For which network or streaming service? Unknown! Based on a pre-existing property? Unknown! Is this a deal set up already, or is he just spitballing? Unknown! But it is exciting nonetheless. Tarantino was pressed for details by Mitchell, but the verbose director refused to spill any further information. (Tarantino said he also wrote a play that similarly wouldn’t count among his movie output should it ever get produced.)

Earlier this year there were rumors that he might be on board for the upcoming “Justified” revival.

While Tarantino is considered in some circles the voice of theatrical advocacy (his new book is all about foundational experiences he’s had at the cinema) the man has worked in television before. Heck, most of “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is about television production.

In 1995, when his post-“Pulp Fiction” influence was most felt in the culture, he surprised many by directing an episode of “ER.” (He and star George Clooney hatched the idea of him giving it a whirl on the set of “From Dusk Til Dawn.”) While the episode was well-received, it was the auteur’s first experience of having to conform to a producer’s will on certain shots. Once he caught wind of how things would go, he would only do one take of some moments, to prevent any post-production changes.

Ten years later, he directed a two-part episode of “CSI,” which featured appearances by Tony Curtis and Frank Gorshin, for which he was nominated for an Emmy.

In early 2019, a longer cut of “The Hateful Eight” emerged on Netflix, packaged as a miniseries. A detailed look at the differences in the versions shows that a lot of the new footage is actually just credit bumpers, but its very existence proves a kind of admiration for small-screen storytelling.

Like many great directors, however, Tarantino is one that often has many projects juggling in various stages of development before something is finally a go. Recently, a screenplay from Mark K. Smith was commissioned by Paramount for a “Star Trek” idea he pitched. That movie, which was said to be inspired by the Original Series episode “A Piece of the Action” (co-starring Vic Tayback!) appears now to be lost in space.

–Additional reporting by Christopher Rosen

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions