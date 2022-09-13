Here’s how Quinta Brunson can get revenge on Jimmy Kimmel for ruining her Emmy moment

One of the more awkward moments that took place during the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards was when Quinta Brunson won her well-deserved Best Comedy Writing trophy for penning the pilot of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” She was forced to give her acceptance speech while standing next to a “passed out” Jimmy Kimmel who, as explained by co-presenter Will Arnett, got hammered at the bar after losing yet another Emmy. (For the record, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is now an 11-time loser in the Best Variety Talk Series category.)

Backstage in the press room, the writer/actor/producer joked to reporters that she “might punch [Kimmel] in the face” for ruining her Emmy moment. While celebrity slaps definitely go viral, we have an even better idea for Brunson that doesn’t involve physical touching — remember, we’re still in a worldwide pandemic!

Since Brunson will actually be a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this Wednesday, she should get the ultimate revenge by lying down on the floor next to him throughout his entire monologue. Holding her Emmy. That’s right, literally just lie there in silence and steal the spotlight back from the host. For the record, Kimmel is a two-time Emmy winner for producing “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” but he’s never prevailed for his own talk show, something that clearly bothers him.

Brunson is a huge fan of Kimmel overall, as she explained following the Emmy broadcast. “I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know, I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” she said per our sister site Variety (watch below). “I don’t know what the internet thinks … I know him … Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott.’ He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC … So in that moment I think I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers … Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him.”

Brunson will appear on the Wednesday, September 14 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” alongside Ismael Cruz Córdova (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) and musical guest Kane Brown.

Emmy watchers overwhelmingly did not appreciate how Kimmel’s comedy bit affected Brunson’s time in the spotlight. Below are just a few of their comments from Twitter.

@gpirnia: Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body.

@connorperrett: jimmy kimmel laying on the floor while quinta has her moment is extremely irritating.

@TheCourtKim: I don’t know of a better example of invasive white male privilege than Jimmy Kimmel laying in the middle of Quinta Brunson’s #Emmys2022 speech. He had no business/right to take up space in the way that he did.

@EmansReviews: Definitely not cool of Jimmy Kimmel to lay on stage during Quinta Brunson’s moment. At some point, the joke simply isn’t worth it. Get up & leave. She’s worked too hard to have that moment disrupted by a non-funny joke. He owes her a public apology IMO.

@realityblurred: Jimmy Kimmel not moving to get out of Quinta Brunson’s way is a (sh*tty, selfish, bullshit) choice.