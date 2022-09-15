Quinta Brunson takes playful revenge on Jimmy Kimmel after his Emmys stunt

Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson took the mother-of-all-victory laps on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She wasn’t there merely to talk about her win (and plug some of her upcoming gigs and the ABC sitcom’s return for Season 2 this month) but to accept an apology, and even take some lighthearted revenge.

First, she interrupted Kimmel toward the end of his opening monologue. “You’re a little early for your interview,” the host said, teeing her up.

“You know how when you win an Emmy you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech which is, like, not that much time? And then someone does—you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?” she wryly asked.

“I have heard of that happening,” Kimmel admitted, a reference to his Sunday night gag in which the host feigned unconsciousness on the stage, drawing attention away from what should have been Brunson’s moment of glory.

As such, Brunson wondered, nay, demanded, that she could yank a few minutes from Kimmel (and ABC) to give a lengthier acceptance speech for winning the Best Comedy Writing trophy.

During her sit-down interview, the vibe between Brunson and Kimmel seemed quite friendly, with the host saying he’d missed her win, and wondering how it went. (Kimmel’s goof started by pretending to be passed out after drinking away his sorrows for losing Best Variety Talk Series 11 times.)

While Brunson certainly played the moment off well during the initial broadcast, Kimmel officially apologized to her for his behavior. She said that at the moment she was too wrapped up to realize this was going to become a cultural flashpoint. (She still thanked him for the apology.) The two do appear to be friends, or at least colleagues (Kimmel saw an early cut of the “Abbott Elementary” pilot), and Brunson got a few zings in about winning during her first at-bat while Kimmel is still drawing blanks.

Kimmel also blamed the whole affair on Will Arnett.

