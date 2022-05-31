Rachel Zegler cast in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

The odds are in Rachel Zegler’s favor.

Following a day of speculation fueled by a tweet posted by the “West Side Story” star, Lionsgate revealed Zegler has been cast as a lead character in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a prequel to “The Hunger Games.” Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in the film, which tells the origin story for the villainous President Coriolanus Snow. (Snow was played by Donald Sutherland in the original franchise.)

The adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel will debut in theaters worldwide on November 17, 2023.

Said Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the four “Hunger Games” movies, “Like everybody, I first saw Rachel Zegler in ‘West Side Story,’ and like everybody, I knew I was watching a star who would command the screen for a generation. Lucy Gray is a perfect match for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent, and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional, and loving. Rachel will make this character unforgettable.”

Added Nathan Kahane, Lionsgate president, “When you read Suzanne’s book, Lucy Gray’s emotional intelligence, physical agility, and fiercely powerful, determined singing voice shine through. Rachel embodies all of those skills — she is the perfect choice for our Lucy Gray.”

On Monday, Zegler tweeted, “listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?” Fans were quick to decode a message in that missive: the first letter of every word spelled out Lucy Gray Baird. Zegler herself acknowledged her subterfuge on Tuesday after the casting was officially announced.

“So much joy. I love movies. I cannot believe I get to make them,” she added in a subsequent tweet. “I am so thankful that this is my life. Thanks for being on this ride with me. See ya later.”

Zegler made her screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Her upcoming projects include a sequel to “Shazam” and Disney’s live-action take on Snow White.

The official synopsis for “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” reads: “Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

