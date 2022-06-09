‘Raised By Wolves’ looking for ‘new home’ after cancellation, as fans and cast appeal for renewal

It looks like the visually stunning and often confounding sci-fi drama “Raised by Wolves” is not returning for a third season, at least for the time being. Cast member Abubaker Salim recently announced the show’s fate on Twitter. He also revealed there’s still a glimmer of hope that it might find a new home after cancellation, as Scott Free Productions, the creative force behind the show, is shopping the series around for a potential third season. “I’m asking for action,” Salim declares, adding, “I see the pure love, passion and questions (too too many) that arise DAILY on Twitter for RBW. I’m now asking that you continue to, and with even more vigor, show that genuine love here, there, and everywhere as we search for that new home. Let’s give it a shot. Let’s give it our all.”

“Raised By Wolves” is set in the 22nd century, in which a dystopian Earth has been torn apart by a devastating war between militant atheists and the zealous Mithraic religious order. Amanda Collin portrays Mother and Salim portrays her companion android Father, both of whom flee post-apocalyptic Earth and arrive at distant planet Kepler-22b, carrying with them a precious cargo of human embryos with which they establish a new colony for humankind. They both raise their children in the harsh, desolate wilderness of the mysterious planet, while fending off threats from afar and from within.

The series is the brainchild of writer/producer Aaron Guzikowski (“Prisoners” and “The Red Road”). He teamed up with legendary Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ridley Scott, who serves an executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the series’ first season. “Raised By Wolves” also stars Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Niamh Algar (“Calm With Horses”), as an Athiest couple who take on the identities of two Mithraic soldiers in order to join a ship bound for the new colony of Kepler-22.

The second season opens after some time has passed, as Mother and Father have been salvaged by a mysterious group of settlers governed by a mysterious artificial intelligence simply known as The Trust. The colony has shifted to the Tropical Zone of the planet, with the flying serpent creature that Mother spawned in the first season finale on the loose. The season ends with a new android created by Father, known as Grandmother (Selina Jones), trapping Mother in a virtual reality prison, hellbent on continuing her ancient mission of devolving humanity.

The ambitious eight-episode sophomore season premiered in February 2022, scoring a “fresh” 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Cast and crew have been eagerly awaiting news as to whether they’ll soon return to South Africa (where the show is filmed) for a third season. With the disappointing cancellation news, fans are hopeful that another network or streamer will pick it up, particularly after so many questions were left unanswered at the end of the intentionally ambiguous season 2 finale.

“I had as many questions as the audience did,” Salim recently told Gold Derby with genuine bewilderment. “It was like, ‘Please answer these questions, because it’s driving me nuts not knowing what’s going on,’” he recalls. “I remember reading the script for that, and I remember thinking ‘oh man, they’re probably pranking me with the script.’ It’s insane! I have no idea where they’re going to go, but I’m very excited.”

