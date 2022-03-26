Razzie Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Clark Kent for a great score of 80% (8 of 10 correct) when predicting the 2022 Razzie Awards winners on Friday. Our top scorer is tied with seven other Users — micaf22, kingdaily, stevenleeflorak, sane_one, Jack Feria, Merito and mandawg — but has the best point score of 21,380 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 1,200 people worldwide predicted these “winners” for the worst films and performances for 10 categories. Voters chose “Diana the Musical” for Worst Picture and its lead actress Jeanna de Waal, supporting actress Judy Kaye, worst director and worst screenplay. Other acting “losers” were lead actor LeBron James for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (which also was named as worst sequel and worst screen combo) and worst supporting actor Jared Leto for “House of Gucci.” In a new category, “Cosmic Sin” with chosen as the worst Bruce Willis performance among eight 2021 possibilities.

Watch the short announcement video below, which was sent out to Razzie members and voters Friday evening (and then social media starting blowing up with comments and links):

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our seven Gold Derby Editors predicting, I have the best score of 60%. Marcus Dixon and Susan Wloszczyna are then tied at 50%. Denton Davidson, Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan are tied at 40%. Christopher Rosen is next at 30%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Rosen and Wloszczyna, four other Experts predicted. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Susan King (Gold Derby) are at 50%. Clayton Davis (Variety) is at 30%, and then Eric Deggans (NPR) is at 20%. See Experts’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions