Razzie Awards 2022 winners: Jared Leto, LeBron James named worst actors, ‘Diana the Musical’ dominates

The winners of the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards were announced on late Friday night/early Saturday morning, with two of the most well-known recipients being Jared Leto and LeBron James. Leto “won” the worst supporting actor award for “House of Gucci,” for the very same role that earned him nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards. James “won” the worst lead actor trophy for “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the half-cartoon flick that was also named worst sequel and worst screen combo. Scroll down for the complete list of Razzie Awards 2022 winners, which are noted in gold.

Voters chose “Diana the Musical” for worst picture, but that wasn’t all. The Netflix streamer also “won” for worst lead actress (Jeanna de Waal), worst supporting actress (Judy Kaye), worst director (Christopher Ashley) and worst screenplay (Joe DiPietro).

In a new category, “Cosmic Sin” was picked as the worst Bruce Willis performance among eight possibilities released in 2021. And for some rare good news, Will Smith was this year’s recipient of the Razzie Redeemer Award thanks to his Oscar-nominated turn in “King Richard.”

As is tradition, the Golden Raspberry Awards announced their contenders on the eve of the Oscar ceremony. The Razzies are a tongue-in-cheek comedy troupe that “honor” the worst films of the year. A special video announcement revealed this year’s kudos, which you can watch right here:

WORST PICTURE

X — “Diana the Musical”

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood, “Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf, “Diana the Musical”

X — LeBron James, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg, “Infinite”

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “The Woman in the Window”

X — Jeanna de Waal, “Diana the Musical”

Megan Fox, “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning, “Karen”

Ruby Rose, “Vanquish”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson, “Infinite”

Erin Davie, “Diana the Musical”

X — Judy Kaye, “Diana the Musical”

Taryn Manning, “Every Last One of Them”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon, “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson, “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan, “Diana the Musical”

X — Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

“American Siege”

“Apex”

X — “Cosmic Sin”

“Deadlock”

“Fortress”

“Midnight in the Switchgrass”

“Out of Death”

“Survive the Game”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number, “Diana the Musical”

X — LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, “House of Gucci”

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy), “Tom & Jerry the Movie”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

X — “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

“Twist” (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

“The Woman in the Window” (Rip-Off of “Rear Window”)

WORST DIRECTOR

X — Christopher Ashley, “Diana the Musical”

Stephen Chbosky, “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Coke” Daniels, “Karen”

Renny Harlin, “The Misfits”

Joe Wright, “The Woman in the Window”

WORST SCREENPLAY

X — “Diana the Musical”

Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

“Karen”

Written by “Coke” Daniels

“The Misfits”

Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

“Twist”

Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

“The Woman in the Window,” Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn

