Razzies rescind Bruce Willis’ award after aphasia diagnosis

One week after bestowing Bruce Willis with an award for his worst performance of 2021, the Golden Raspberry Awards – better known as the Razzies – has rescinded the dishonor in light of Willis’s recent health diagnosis.

“If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie,” the group’s co-founders, John J.B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, said in a statement.

The top honor of Worst Bruce Willis Performance in a 2021 Movie was awarded to “Cosmic Sin,” where the actor portrayed James Ford. Four days after the “win,” however, the Willis family announced the actor’s aphasia diagnosis while also confirming the “Die Hard” star had retired.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Willis’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, wrote on Instagram. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, aphasia “is a disorder that results from damage to portions of the brain that are responsible for language. For most people, these areas are on the left side of the brain. Aphasia usually occurs suddenly, often following a stroke or head injury, but it may also develop slowly, as the result of a brain tumor or a progressive neurological disease. The disorder impairs the expression and understanding of language as well as reading and writing. Aphasia may co-occur with speech disorders, such as dysarthria or apraxia of speech, which also result from brain damage.”

Willis, 67, was once one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. In recent years, he has shot numerous low-budget action movies – and in a piece published by the Los Angeles Times after the revelation of his diagnosis, it was alleged that his cognitive decline had been apparent on those productions.

Willis wasn’t the only actor to have the Razzies take back an award. The group also took back its nomination of Shelley Duvall for her performance as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic “The Shining.”

“As we recently mentioned in a Vulture Interview, extenuating circumstances also apply to Shelley Duvall in ‘The Shining.’ We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production. We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well,” the co-founders said.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Duvall discussed her experience filming the horror classic with Kubrick.

“[Kubrick] doesn’t print anything until at least the 35th take. Thirty-five takes, running and crying and carrying a little boy, it gets hard. And full performance from the first rehearsal. That’s difficult,” Duvall said, adding that before shooting a scene, she would put on a Sony Walkman and “listen to sad songs. Or you just think about something very sad in your life or how much you miss your family or friends. But after a while, your body rebels. It says: ‘Stop doing this to me. I don’t want to cry every day.’ And sometimes just that thought alone would make me cry. To wake up on a Monday morning, so early, and realize that you had to cry all day because it was scheduled — I would just start crying. I’d be like, ‘Oh no, I can’t, I can’t.’ And yet I did it. I don’t know how I did it. Jack [Nicholson] said that to me, too. He said, ‘I don’t know how you do it.’”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions