Rock is on a roll: Red Hot Chili Peppers are number-one on Billboard 200 for 1st time in 16 years

Just one week after pop-punk artist Machine Gun Kelly debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 with his new album “Mainstream Sellout,” another rock act has dominion on the chart. Red Hot Chili Peppers start on top with “Unlimited Love,” the 12th studio album for the veteran rockers and their first to reach number-one since “Stadium Arcadium” in 2006. In-between, their 2011 album “I’m With You” peaked at number-three, and then 2016’s “The Getaway” couldn’t reach higher than number-two. Read more about this week’s Billboard 200 here at Billboard.com.

“Unlimited Love” achieved 97,500 equivalent album units, which Billboard calculates by combining album sales, track sales, and on-demand streams. As if often the case for rock albums, traditional sales made up the bulk of the album’s total (82,500), with streaming at just 14,500 units (which translates to just under 19 million streams) and track sales at 500. Helping bolster the album’s total were 38,500 in vinyl purchases, which is the biggest one-week vinyl performance for a rock band since those stats were first recorded in 1991.

The remainder of the top five carry over from last week: Lil Durk‘s “7220” holds steady at number-two, the “Encanto” soundtrack remains at number-three, Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” is still number-four, and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” is still at number-five. Rodrigo’s lack of movement, though, comes despite a 20% boost in her album units. This chart is for the tracking week of April 1 through April 7, with the Grammys taking place right in the middle there on April 3, so Rodrigo’s three wins combined with her performance of “Drivers License” during the telecast undoubtedly contributed to the increase.

