Regina Hall movies ranked: 10 best performances including ‘Support the Girls,’ ‘Scary Movie,’ ‘Girls Trip’

Regina Hall is one of three women hosting the 2022 Oscars (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), a high point for the hard-working actress after 20+ years in the industry. The versatile star first emerged as a talent to watch in 1999’s “The Best Man,” but it was the following year’s one-two punch of “Love & Basketball” and particularly “Scary Movie” that helped her become a presence in Hollywood that was here to stay. Scroll through our gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see the Top 10 Regina Hall movies ranked worst to best.

In the years that followed, Hall delivered standout supporting performances in a wide swath of comedies, including “Malibu’s Most Wanted,” “King’s Ransom” and “The Honeymooners,” on top of the subsequent “Scary Movie” films. She also had a recurring role in the later seasons of the TV dramedy “Ally McBeal.” Her knockout comedic timing ultimately led to more substantial roles moving forward, while also branching out into dramas and thrillers like “Danika” and “Law Abiding Citizen.”

The 2010s saw even greater success for Hall, reprising her very first role as Candy in “The Best Man Holiday” among other ensemble-based comedies. One of her most successful films both commercially and critically was “Girls Trip.” But it wasn’t until “Support the Girls” in 2018 that Hall found her most acclaimed role yet as the hardworking general manager of a sports bar, a role that netted her the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress among other accolades.

She is just coming off major roles in the series “Black Monday” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” in addition to starring turns in two Sundance films, “Master,” which was just released on Prime Video, and “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” which is coming later this year.

10. “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (2022)

One of Hall’s better-reviewed films happens to be forthcoming. This dark satire, which premiered to raves at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, stars Hall as the wife of a pastor (Sterling K. Brown) who hopes to build back their reputation after her husband is embroiled in a scandal. The mockumentary film will be released on Sept. 2, 2022.

9. “About Last Night” (2014)

This romcom, which is a remake of the 1986 film of the same name, stars Hall, Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy and Joy Bryant, who are all trying to find something meaningful in their relationships outside of the bedroom. Hall and Hart play a couple who are attempting to make their relationship work, despite the hostility they express at each other.

8. “Master” (2022)

Delving into the world of supernatural thriller, Hall gets to flex her dramatic chops in this recently released film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The actress stars as Gail, the first Black master at an elite university who faces the horrors of micro-aggressions and a whole lot more, with critics praising Hall’s complex performance.

7. “The Best Man” (1999)

Hall made her feature film debut here as Candy, a stripper at a bachelor party who romances one of the groomsmen. She would go on to reprise her role in the sequel, “The Best Man Holiday” in 2013, and she is expected to return again for “The Best Man Wedding: The Final Chapters,” an upcoming limited series on Peacock.

6. “Barbershop: The Next Cut” (2016)

Hall joined the “Barbershop” franchise for this third film, in which the actress plays Angie, the co-owner of the barbershop alongside Ice Cube’s Calvin. The film became the best-reviewed in the series at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, even surpassing the original 2002 film.

5. “Love & Basketball” (2000)

Hall emerged as an actress worth watching with her small role in the cult classic romantic drama “Love & Basketball.” The film stars Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan as neighbors who fall in love, with Hall playing Lathan’s character’s older sister, Lena, who helps give her a makeover.

4. “Scary Movie” (2000)

Hall rose to mainstream success with her scene-stealing performance as Brenda in the various “Scary Movie” films, which serve as spoofs of famous horror movies. The sequence with Brenda at the movie theater in which she loudly provides her own commentary while watching “Shakespeare in Love” is held up as one of the great comedic scenes.

3. “The Hate U Give” (2018)

Hall had a plum supporting role in the critically acclaimed social drama “The Hate U Give,” which stars Amandla Stenberg as a teen who witnesses police brutality firsthand when her best friend is killed by an officer. Hall plays Stenberg’s character’s mother, who doles out difficult truths to her outspoken daughter.

2. “Girls Trip” (2017)

Accompanied by an all-star cast of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish, Hall co-starred in this raucous comedy that resonated with both critics and audiences. The actresses play a foursome of friends who reconnect upon arriving at the Essence Music Festival, with Hall playing Ryan Pierce, a lifestyle guru and bestselling author whose marriage is crumbling.

1. “Support the Girls” (2018)

No film in Hall’s career has given her the kind of plaudits she deserves as “Support the Girls,” an indie comedy about a day in the life of workers at a “breastaurant.” Hall earned a slew of Best Actress nominations and wins, most notably from the New York Film Critics Circle, with many critics struck by her versatility as the restaurant’s overworked general manager, Lisa, helping launch her into an exciting new stage in her career.

