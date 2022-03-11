Renee Zellweger could add Emmy to awards collection for her transformation in ‘The Thing About Pam’

Renée Zellweger has returned for her first role following her Oscar-winning turn as Judy Garland in “Judy.” The actress transforms into another real-life figure in the new NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam,” the stranger-than-fiction story of Pam Hupp, a Missouri woman who was eventually charged with murdering her best friend, Betsy Faria. The six-part series explores Pam’s involvement in framing Betsy’s husband for the murder, how she established alibis for herself and all the unexpected twists in the case.

SEE The Emmy race for limited series/TV movie actor belongs to the men of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Much like her work in “Judy,” Zellweger’s appearance is heavily altered to become Hupp. She sports face prosthetics and body padding to more accurately resemble her character, making her almost unrecognizable. She also speaks with a thick Missouri accent, complementing the show’s darkly comedic tone that evokes “Fargo.” Critics have praised Zellweger’s committed turn as Hupp, describing her performance as “top notch” and “savvy.”

As we often see with performances of a transformative variety, Zellweger is a strong awards contender. This two-time Oscar winner is primed to pick up an Emmy. This is only the second TV show in which the actress has had a prominent role, after 2019’s “What/If.” Voters continue to be impressed by movie stars taking their turn at TV, as demonstrated by recent Emmy winners Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”), Ewan McGregor (“Halston”), Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much is True”) and Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”).

SEE Could Susan Kelechi Watson get double Emmy nominations for the final season of ‘This Is Us’?

The thing about the Emmys, though, is just how competitive Zellweger’s category will be. She is competing for a slot in Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress. But Zellweger’s performance has an undeniable baitiness that appeals to voters. That could vault her over some of the category’s more naturalistic contenders.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?