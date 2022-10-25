After Emmys breakthrough, Rhea Seehorn deserves a SAG Awards nomination for ‘Better Call Saul’

After the Emmys finally nominated Rhea Seehorn for her acclaimed performance in “Better Call Saul,” will the SAG Awards follow suit? They sure should.

When “Better Call Saul” debuted on AMC in 2015, Seehorn was a relative unknown. The same could be said for her character, Kim Wexler. Despite “Better Call Saul” spinning-off from “Breaking Bad,” Kim had not appeared in that series. Viewers had no expectations but Kim slowly became an integral part to the show. She was a partner and advocate for Jimmy McGill on his journey to becoming Saul Goodman. But she was also an independent character in her own right. By the end of the series viewers were as invested in her fate as those characters that they had come to love on “Breaking Bad.”

The final season saw Seehorn give her best performance. She had so many powerful moments. Having just seen the brutal death of a former college Kim has to try and kill someone to save Jimmy’s life. She is traumatized, desperate and brave at the same time. It’s a powerful sequence. Then there’s the scene where she breaks up with Jimmy. It combines regret, appreciation and love in an impactful moment that allows Jimmy to fully transform into Saul. Finally she has that scene on the airport shuttle, where she breaks into tears. It’s heartbreaking.

Unlike the Emmys, which have separate categories for lead and supporting performances, the SAG Awards inexplicably combine the two. The frontrunner is Imelda Staunton, star of the upcoming fifth season of “The Crown.” Two more show headliners follow – Laura Linney from “Ozark” and tw0-time Emmy champ Zendaya (“Euphoria”) — with another actress from “The Crown,” Elizabeth Debicki in fourth place. Seehorn is jockeying with her recent Emmy rival, Julia Garner (“Ozark”) for the fifth slot.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?